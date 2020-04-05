The 5 Q's: Chris Pilgrim discusses donating blood during a pandemic

Q: With so many community adaptations required by COVID-19, can people currently donate blood?
A: Yes! The U.S. surgeon general has stated that blood donation is safe and should continue to be an essential activity for health care.
The challenge for us is providing a place for eligible donors to give. Almost all of our mobile blood drives for the month of April have been canceled or postponed, affecting up to 3,000 potential donations. Community Blood Center is looking to our four area donor centers to increase donations substantially in the weeks ahead.
The Joplin Donor Center is located just inside the west (main) entrance to the Northpark Mall. We’re open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are strongly encouraged so that we may control donor flow and maintain social distancing protocols. Call 417-227-5006 or go online to www.cbco.org to secure an appointment slot.
Q: What is the current status of blood reserves for the Southwest Missouri area?
A: Due in part to an outstanding response last week from our donors, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has at least a three-day reserve of blood, with all of our area hospitals sufficiently stocked.
But the short shelf life of blood (42 days for red cells) means that our reserve levels will vary according to need and the level of daily donations. We need to keep giving. It’s going to be up to our fantastic donors in the Ozarks to keep our reserve levels up.
April will be a real challenge. I’m hopeful and confident our area will rise to meet that challenge on behalf of sick and injured area patients.
Q: What are your concerns about donated blood levels in the weeks and months ahead?
A: How long the current COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in place is anyone’s guess. What I do know is that we will be tested in the coming days. As I said previously, April will certainly be a challenge. We may see some of those same challenges beyond this month.
One advantage CBCO has is that we are a locally based organization. We are transparent in terms of our immediate needs and nimble to adjust to whatever obstacles we encounter. We will adjust our messaging on a weekly, perhaps even daily, basis. We need the public and blood donors to be in tune with that message and be ready to respond with their incredible gift of blood. I think it’s important, especially at this time, to give to the organization that fulfills local blood needs.
Q: How are CBCO blood centers working to guarantee the safety of donating blood during a pandemic?
A: When the pandemic started, we put several things into place that will improve both donor and employee safety. First, we take a person’s (and our employee’s) temperature before they ever enter the donor center. We’ll turn a donor away if that temperature is above 99.5 degrees.
We’ve added additional hand sanitizing stations. We’ve added extra space between our donor beds and waiting areas. Donors may use disposable gloves to avoid coming into contact with shared equipment and touch points. Additional sanitizing steps have also been instituted with the goal of providing the cleanest environment possible to save lives.
Q: Who benefits from donations at CBCO blood centers?
A: CBCO donors are the sole providers of blood and plasma products to more than 40 area hospitals, including all Joplin health care facilities. It’s as simple as this: If you or a loved one receives blood in a Joplin hospital, it has come from a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor.
Our entire region benefits from the great work that our donors and our staff provide. With their help, we’ll get through this pandemic. It is our pleasure to serve the community now and in the future.
Chris Pilgrim is the media relations representative for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
