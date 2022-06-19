In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Clayton Lee, of the Missouri State Beekeepers Association.
1. What is the mission of the Missouri State Beekeepers Association?
The Missouri State Beekeepers Association, established in 1889, serves Missouri beekeepers, farmers, gardeners and consumers.
MSBA's mission is defined as a purpose in our bylaws: to "engage in any and all activities that will promote the common interests of beekeepers, and the general welfare of beekeeping, in the state of Missouri."
The bulk of what we do is aimed at education, not only for beekeepers, but anyone interested in honey bees, pollinators and habitat.
2. Why are bees important to the ecosystem?
Pollination for food, fiber and drink is directly tied to our ecosystem. There is a well-known saying that about one-third of everything we eat relies on pollination. Much of wildlife food and products for shelter comes because of pollination of plants. They pollinate both native and planted crops.
3. When is honey harvest season in Missouri?
In Missouri, harvesting started in early June for many hobbyists and sideline beekeepers. Commercial beekeepers often wait until the late summer. Beekeepers must wait to harvest until the bees have reduced the moisture content enough (usually when the bees cap the honeycomb) to avoid fermentation.
4. What kind of honeybees are there in Missouri?
Most beekeepers have Italian, Carnolian or Russian honeybees. There are other "races" of bees and some hybrids, but those are the most common. As for types of honey, most beekeepers refer to their honey as wildflower honey due to the fact that honey bees will forage in a 2-mile radius from their hive. However, sometimes beekeepers can capture a mostly pure harvest of heavy nectar producing plants such as black locust, white clover and alfalfa.
5. How do you find local beekeepers and local honey in your area?
If you are looking for a source of local Missouri honey, I recommend using the Missouri State Beekeepers Association’s online honey finder at https://mostatebeekeepers.org/local-honey-finder.
If there are no local beekeepers listed for your area, check out the map of local clubs at https://mostatebeekeepers.org/local-clubs.
