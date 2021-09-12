In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Keith Zoromski at Crowder College.
1. What is Constitution Day in the United States?
Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day, on Friday recognizes the formation and signing of the United States Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
2. Is there a state or federal law for educational institutions to recognize Constitution Day annually?
It's a federal law dating back to a federal budget in 2004 that required educational institutions receiving federal funding to observe Constitution Day.
3. Why is it important to observe and celebrate the Constitution 234 years later?
It provides us opportunities as citizens, and our responsibilities and opportunities as citizens of the country, to better understand the framework of government that we have established and continue to live under.
4. How did you play a role in helping start Constitution Day events at Crowder College?
As the former social science division chair, I came to Crowder after working in the Carthage School District, where I helped with Constitution Day events there. At Carthage schools, we recognized Constitution Day through classroom instruction and schoolwide announcements.
I took the opportunity to grow programming at Crowder by inviting guest speakers, hosting mock debates on constitutional topics and collaborating with the Lee Library on campus to distribute complimentary copies of the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.
We had smaller Constitution Day events prior to my arrival, but my first year at Crowder College was in 2013, and ever since then, we've held a campuswide event on Sept. 17, or the closest weekday recognizing the holiday.
5. What type of events does Crowder College have planned for this year's Constitution Day?
The Crowder College social science division has partnered with the speech and debate team to provide a Constitution Day event on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Student Center Fireside Room.
This year’s topic will be a discussion titled "Resolved: The United States federal government should substantially reduce the use of military drone strikes without congressional authorization." There will be two things in this discussion: whether or not drone strikes are effective, and whether or not drone strikes should be able to be authorized by the executive branch without the approval of Congress.
