The 5 Q's: Darlynda Patrick discusses need for Watered Gardens volunteers

Q: What volunteer opportunities are available at Watered Gardens?
A: We are a faith-based ministry with four campuses in Joplin, so we have a variety of volunteer opportunities available. Some are task-oriented — meal prep and service, sorting donations, data entry and recycling — and others are more relationship-building in nature, like goal setting with our shelter residents or being a mentor to one of the men in our long-term recovery program or befriending a mom at our family shelter.
We also have a need for volunteers to meet various service needs in the community through our Neighbor Connect program. Check out neighborconnect.us to sign up. A few of our top needs right now are for overnight resident assistants at our outreach center, recycle and craft volunteers in our Worth Shop, and breakfast and dinner crews. Other opportunities are in our front office, kitchen, maintenance, inventory and evening check-in. The majority of our volunteer opportunities are on weekdays, and you can learn more about them at wateredgardens.org/volunteer.
And there are opportunities for groups to come in and tackle projects, too, like painting walls or laying down flooring, or other renovations. For more information on those, you can email our groups coordinator, Dana, at dana@wateredgardens.org.
Q: How does community volunteerism align with the mission of Watered Gardens?
A: We exist to serve the local church in its mission to help the poor in the name of Jesus. We believe the church should be on the front lines in fighting poverty, so we have structured our ministry to be volunteer-driven from the start.
We are blessed with so many wonderful volunteers from our local churches, and we are grateful for our local businesses and community members that also volunteer their time and resources at Watered Gardens. We have over 700 volunteer shifts filled every month by incredible, committed and compassionate community members.
Q: What does Watered Gardens look for in a volunteer?
A: We are looking for active members of local churches who will strive to engage with the poor and homeless relationally, responsibly and compassionately. When people are struggling, we want to see their lives changed for the better in ways only Jesus can work. So we want volunteers who are willing to pray with and develop real relationships with people who have often known rejection more than acceptance. We look for volunteers who will speak truth in love and who see the value of all people and can encourage them. Of course, we also expect the basics of reliability and flexibility.
Q: How has the first year gone for the ministry’s new Washington Family Hope Center?
A: The first year has been great. But the need is greater. We opened June 1; all six family units were filled by the end of June, and we receive several calls a week from moms hoping to get in.
I’ve been thankful to be a small part of building the amazing volunteer team that is so faithful to our mamas and their children. Thankfully, our meal crew needs are currently full through the month at that location, but we do have occasions where a team could fill in.
We are currently looking for a weekend supervisor on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you can apply at wateredgardens.org/employment. We also have an evening host volunteer position each Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m., and you can email me at darlynda@wateredgardens.org for more information.
Q: Where would Watered Gardens be without its volunteers?
A: Probably back at the front porch, though that wasn’t a bad thing. I heard our executive director and co-founder James Whitford’s vision 20 years ago, and I thought it was pretty incredible. To see how God has brought Watered Gardens Ministries to this point is evidence of how he works. Look at how he has worked on the hearts of so many people to give of their time, energy and resources to help build loving relationships with those in our community that often feel unwanted and unloved. We all have equal worth in God’s eyes, and the volunteers who serve here help us communicate that at every turn.
Visit wateredgardens.org and click the “Volunteer” tab to find out more about how you can partner with Watered Gardens Ministries.
Darlynda Patrick is the volunteer coordinator with Watered Gardens Ministries.
