In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Deanna Kohley of T&D Donkey Rescue Inc.
1. What is the overall mission of T&D Donkey Rescue?
At T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., our mission is dedicated to at-risk, neglected, abandoned and abused donkeys. We provide each with the medical attention to address any immediate physical needs, ongoing veterinary care and farrier care.
If a donkey cannot be rehabilitated, physically or psychologically, they will live at the rescue as long as they are comfortably able. Working closely with our veterinarians, equine chiropractor and farriers, we make decisions based on what is best for every donkey and the rescue. Our donkeys live in a natural environment and in herds that are honored and protected.
2. Are the donkeys up for adoption?
While adoption is not our main focus, select donkeys will be available for adoption, under contract to the right home. By providing educational opportunities that increase awareness of the horrific conditions that many donkeys endure, as well as the specific needs of donkeys, we strive to reduce future cruelties through this awareness.
3. How many donkeys have been helped since your inception?
We have rescued over 500 donkeys since we began in 2013. My husband, Tom Kohley, and I rescued our first donkeys in 2013, and we never looked back. We became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2016.
4. When is the organization’s next upcoming fundraiser?
We are hosting Crafters Retreat Organized Play (CROP) on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 100 S. Cherokee, Frontenac, Kansas. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday and go through midnight. It will also run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
All crafters are welcome: scrapbookers, sewers, quilters, jewelry-makers, painters, etc. Our goal is to raise $5,000. Criss Cross, Sunny and Daiquiri are the three donkeys that will be making an appearance to the event, weather permitting.
All proceeds will be used to help with the medical costs for donkeys like Criss Cross and other animals in need that reside at T&D Donkey Rescue.
To register for this event, contact Angie Hadley at ahadley927@gmail.com.
To make a donation or learn about T&D Donkey Rescue, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tddonkeyrescue.
Please use Friends and Family if donating online and reference CROP.
5. Why is it important to T&D Donkey Rescue to host the CROP?
Sponsorships and donations make it possible for the CROP proceeds to go directly for the care of the animals at T&D Donkey Rescue. Through your kindness, we can change and save lives. Donations help sustain our organization and benefit the communities in which we serve.
