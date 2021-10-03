In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Dianne Miller, a Joplin-area artist.
1. Can you describe your craft?
My glass art began with stained in the 1980s as a hobby with the traditional Tiffany method of stained glass, but it now includes glass fusing in a kiln, similar to a pottery kiln. In 2015, I began kiln-firing glass because I could make interesting 3D shapes like vases. This allowed me to grow as a glass artist.
2. Can you describe the craft of your partners?
Kristin Girard uses electroforming to transform rocks, stones and other organic bits into wearable art. Electroforming uses an electrochemical process that covers an item in a thick coat of copper on something organic or natural.
Daria Claiborne started pottery due to sibling rivalry. After seeing her brother and his wife work with wheel throwing clay, she knew this was something she wanted to do.
Brenda Hayes focuses on using recycled materials as much as possible. “Reuse, recycle, re-imagine with parts of new and bits of old” is her mantra. Her imagination is rife with ideas, like turning old-fashioned salt and pepper shakers into up-cycled snowmen.
3. What event are you hosting this weekend?
The four of us are known as The Market Artisans at Joplin Empire Market. “Makin’ It with The Market Artisans” is a special event that we are offering because we wanted to show how each of us creates our art.
Daria will be throwing clay on her wheel. Kristin will explain and demonstrate the electroforming process. Brenda will demonstrate loom weaving and also will have materials available for participants to make and purchase their own small journals from up-cycled materials.
I will demonstrate glass-cutting techniques so participants can try it for themselves. I will also have supplies for participants to make and purchase their own fused glass flower.
We will be in the Third Hall of Joplin Empire Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don’t forget to stop by our booth on the way.
4. Why do you want to bring your craft to the public?
We each love the creative process and explaining how we do what we do weekly in our booth at Empire Market. This event allows us to engage the public in our art and to visualize the work that we do behind the scenes.
5. Why is art a necessary part of life?
Life is busy and messy, and it allows both the artists and the viewers to escape from that for a while. Art is common ground that allows us to communicate on a different level. Think about what a dull world this would be without art. And the creation of art — well, it’s the icing on the cake.
