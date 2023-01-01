In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Emily Frankoski, of Connect2Culture, and Heather Lesmeister, of Spiva Center for the Arts.
1. How did the first month go after the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex opened in November?
The first month has been a whirlwind of activity! The building’s opening was met with such excitement from the Joplin community and beyond. Among the multitude of events held within the complex since November, Connect2Culture has hosted three performances, one with Pro Musica and two as part of its greatly expanded 2022-2023 performance season.
Additionally, George A. Spiva Center for the Arts has three exciting exhibits on display, including its 75th annual membership show and a collection of 91 lithographs from Thomas Hart Benton, and has held many classes already. Local organizations, like Heartland Opera Theatre and the Joplin Area Piano Teachers’ Association, as well as businesses like Sign Designs have already made use of the complex’s available spaces, hosting performances, recitals and meetings within the building.
2. Have you experienced any challenges or learned anything new since opening?
We’re definitely still learning about our space and how it should be run. Blueprints and meetings can only take you so far — the real thing provides so many opportunities to learn and grow.
We are also learning more about each other’s organizations. Having existed separately for so long, coming together under one roof was uncharted territory. Luckily, both the Spiva and C2C teams mesh well together and, in the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork, have begun working together to ensure the building operates smoothly.
3. Why is the Cornell Complex needed in the Joplin community?
Joplin has no other community space like the Cornell Complex.
Its state-of-the-art galleries, operated by Spiva, are specially equipped to meet Smithsonian standards for collection loans. This means that high-quality exhibits you would expect to see in larger cities can be displayed here. The building’s Beshore Performance Hall and Leggett & Platt Green amphitheater fill the void of intentional performance spaces in Joplin. Our community can experience world-class performing arts as C2C presents national touring shows alongside local or regional talent.
Everything the complex has to offer is designed to draw the community in so that they can experience, learn about and develop a passion for visual and performing arts. As we like to say, art is for everyone — and the Cornell Complex ensures that statement remains true.
4. What type of feedback have you received from the public about the Cornell Complex?
We have been overwhelmed with the community’s response to the building. Each day, the complex welcomes a steady stream of visitors, some of them first-time guests, others who have been regulars since the building first opened. No matter which category they fall into, patrons have repeatedly told our staff how the complex met or exceeded their expectations and how proud they are of Joplin. Their excitement and gratitude for this space is consistent.
The same can be said for our opening celebration. Months of planning went into the public opening and, in the end, the abundance of positive feedback made our efforts worthwhile. Families, couples, friends and out-of-town guests toured the facility, enjoyed live performances from local organizations, viewed fantastic art exhibits, met larger-than-life puppets and became acquainted with Joplin’s new home for the arts.
5. What are you looking forward to during the Cornell Complex’s first full year of operation?
We are looking forward to getting into the swing of things, normalizing operations and making the Cornell Complex a common gathering place for area residents and a must-see stop for visitors. Between our two organizations, and many other arts organizations who are sure to utilize the available space, we believe we can make it happen!
C2C has many upcoming shows in the first quarter of the year. In January, its new Ignite Series kicks off with "Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition" on Jan. 21 and Mad River Theatre Works' production of "Freedom Flight" on Jan. 28. In February, the Ignite Series continues with the Grammy-winning hip hop sensation The Secret Agency, and award-winning pianist Steven Spooner shares a free Corley Spotlight performance. The Curtains Up Series returns on Feb. 22, with the highly anticipated Aquila Theatre in Jane Austen’s "Pride and Prejudice." A full list of upcoming C2C performances can be found at connect2culture.org.
Similarly, Spiva has plenty of exhibits and classes in store for the beginning of 2023. "Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs" will continue to be displayed in the Four States Gallery through March 4. "The Thread That Connects" by multimedia artist Holly Wilson will open in the Freeman Health System Main Gallery on Jan. 13 and will be up through March 4.
At the center, a collection of paintings by late Joplin artist Robert Higgs will be exhibited in the Harry M. Cornell Permanent Collection Gallery from Jan. 28 to Feb. 25. Classes in glass, beaded jewelry, life drawing, woodburning, painting, pastels, plaster, photography and more will be offered in January and February. For a full list of upcoming activities, please visit spivaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.