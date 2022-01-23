In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Erin Fletcher, of Special Olympics Kansas.
1. What is Special Olympics Kansas?
Special Olympics Kansas is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to become physically fit, productive and respected members of society through sports competitions, health and nutrition programs and leadership development. SOKS is a nonprofit organization supported almost entirely by corporate and individual gifts, and events. The generosity of Kansas organizations, individuals and statewide businesses enable the program to continue.
We have over 4,500 athletes that we serve across the state of Kansas. We offer sporting competitions, and people might be familiar with our track meet, which always brings a lot of folks out. We have health and wellness programs and activities that we do, as well as leadership activities. Our athletes are very involved in all of the different aspects of the Special Olympics.
We’re really focusing on improving the quality of life for our athletes and also our caregivers, to make sure that they have the accessibility in anything they’d like to do and to also provide inclusion within the community.
2. How does the annual Polar Plunge in Pittsburg benefit Special Olympics Kansas?
Participants share their support through fundraising efforts leading up to the event and jumping into icy cold water to support Special Olympics athletes.
We traditionally hold the Polar Plunge on the second week of February every year. This is our 16th year in Pittsburg. We always have a great turnout. The Southeast Kansas community really comes out to support these athletes and shows how much they love and appreciate them.
3. When is the next annual Polar Plunge in Pittsburg slated?
The event is scheduled for Feb. 12 at Crimson Villas, 1904 S. Rouse St. in Pittsburg. The costume contest will start at 11:30 a.m., and the plunge will start at noon.
We always try to aim for 50 teams with 100 plungers, and we usually surpass that.
The Polar Plunge ties in with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is an organization that is all law enforcement officers whose primary mission is to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Kansas. They want to raise awareness and let people know that we’re out here, this is what we’re doing, and this is how we benefit people, not just our athletes, but the community in general with inclusion efforts. It’s a silly, fun way to really get people’s attention, but it’s also a really great way to include everyone in the community.
We do a costume contest every year, and at this event, the theme will be polar opposites. It’s up to your imagination. This can be anything from salt and pepper to Marvel and DC Comics. We have some of the best costumes. They do a great job, and it’s a lot of fun.
4. How much does Special Olympics Kansas hope to raise this year with the Pittsburg event?
We’re aiming for $30,000 this year. The community always comes out and helps support it. Special Olympics’ goal is to create a world where every single person is accepted and welcomed.
Entry for the Polar Plunge is $75. To register, visit http://plungeks.org/pittsburg.
5. Why is the Polar Plunge in Pittsburg an important fundraiser for Special Olympics Kansas?
Every dollar raised in the 2022 Polar Plunge will go towards Special Olympic programming to support over 4,500 Special Olympics athletes in the state of Kansas.
It is the top fundraiser for the entire year for the Special Olympics. It really sets the tone for our year, too. It’s also a great avenue for us to really highlight our athletes and our volunteers.
Polar Plunges have raised millions of dollars across the country for Special Olympics programs. The events are co-hosted by state programs along with their Law Enforcement Torch Run officials.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 with founder Wichita police Chief Richard LaMunyon and five law enforcement officers carrying the torch for the Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games in Wichita. The LETR has since evolved to a volunteer partnership with Special Olympics to champion acceptance and inclusion.
It has become a worldwide community of law enforcement officers rallying to support Special Olympics, the impetus for millions of new friendships around the world, and a series of events including Torch Runs, Polar Plunge fundraisers and Tip-A-Cop events. The LETR is the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics with more than 100,000 law enforcement participants around the world.
