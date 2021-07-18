Q: What is 1 Million Cups?
A: 1 Million Cups is a free program designed to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation, 1 Million Cups is based on the notion that entrepreneurs connect and discover solutions over a million cups of coffee.
This free, weekly gathering helps build startup communities on a grassroots level. In each 1 Million Cups city, local entrepreneurs drive the program as community organizers.
The weekly program also relies on the support of community sponsors, which include Southwest Missouri Bank, Joplin Public Library, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Missouri Technology Corporation and Granny Shaffer’s restaurant on Range Line.
Q: What does a standard meeting look like?
A: The program’s model is consistent in each city: Every Wednesday morning, two different businesses who are in early-stage startups, established businesses or ideas on a napkin present their company to an audience of mentors, advisers and other entrepreneurs. Each entrepreneur has six minutes to present on their business and present a challenge they are facing. This will be followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer session with the audience.
Entrepreneurs, innovators, funders and other interested community members are invited to attend each Wednesday at the Advanced Training & Technology Center, located at 420 Grand Ave. in Joplin. "Coffee and Connections" begins at 8:30 a.m. Presentations are from 9 to 10 a.m.
Q: How has the pandemic affected Joplin's need for an initiative like this?
A: The launch of the 1 Million Cups Joplin chapter was delayed by a year due to COVID-19. Our first gathering was April 14.
The pandemic forced many businesses to pivot, and 1 Million Cups weekly gatherings and the format allow entrepreneurs to accomplish this by discovering solutions and making meaningful connections.
Q: Who can attend?
A: We welcome entrepreneurs, innovators, funders and community members of any age to attend 1 Million Cups. During the summer months, we have enjoyed seeing college and high school students participate in the weekly program.
Q: How are you informing local entrepreneurs about 1 Million Cups?
A: With the support of our sponsors, we have been able to run targeted digital ads. We have also relied on word-of-mouth marketing from influencers in the community.
To socialize with the 1 Million Cups Joplin chapter, individuals can sign up on our website, 1millioncups.com/joplin; or follow our Facebook page, facebook.com/1MCJoplin, or Instagram page, instagram.com/1millioncupsjoplin.
If individuals are interested in presenting, they can apply at 1millioncups.com/present.
