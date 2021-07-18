(June 21, 1952-July 7, 2021) Paula Marlene Woods of Crestline, Kansas, passed away peacefully at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Via Christi hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas, following a period of ill health. Paula was born June 21, 1952 in Oswego, Kansas, to Adrian and Margaret (Wa…