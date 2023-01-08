In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Erin Slifka, of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
1. Why is the annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Business EXPO an important event for the Joplin community?
The annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Business EXPO creates opportunities for individuals to build stronger connections to the business community.
2. How can area businesses, big or small, benefit from the 30th annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Business EXPO on Jan. 24 and 25?
This event attracts more than 1,500 members of the community and is an annual showcase of area businesses for the local community, featuring a business-to-business day and a business-to-consumer day.
3. What is on tap for this year’s expo? What can people expect to see during those two days?
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the exhibitors’ showcase will be open to members of the business community from noon to 7:30 p.m.; admission is your business card. We are excited to have Freeman Health System and Downstream Casino Resort as our presenting sponsors for this year’s Business EXPO and U.S. Bank as our silver sponsor.
An adults-only Business After Hours will be hosted on Tuesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Business EXPO After Hours is made possible through the support of our presenting sponsor, Arvest Bank. This is one of our best attended After Hours and provides great networking opportunities.
This year’s event will also feature contests like Talk Like A Pirate, Best Dressed, Best Use of Theme, and Best Swag. Professional portraits by Towner Studios will be offered during Business EXPO After Hours.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the exhibitors’ showcase will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5; children 5 and under get in free.
4. In what ways is this year’s expo different from previous years? Has it grown over the years?
We are very excited to have EXPO back after pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to members of the community learning about the new businesses that have opened since the May 2021 EXPO, along with expanded services of the businesses who have been regular participants in the past.
5. How many businesses are participating this year?
We have amazing participants from our business community for the 2023 Business EXPO. With over 110 members participating, all booth spaces have been secured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.