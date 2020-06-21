The 5 Q's: Exploring MSSU's Lion Co-op with Andrea Cullers

Q: When was the Lion Co-op established at Missouri Southern State University?
A: In the fall of 2018, myself and two of my colleagues at Missouri Southern worked together to establish the Lion Co-op, which is a food and personal hygiene pantry for faculty, staff and students at Missouri Southern. Students and social work interns run the Lion Co-op, and typically it is open three days a week for two-hour segments during the school year.
Q: What are the challenges of operating during the summer?
A: Last summer, we were open one day a week with volunteers. This year, starting March 13, we changed our model.
We had always been kind of a grocery store model where students could come in and shop. When Missouri Southern went to online classes (in March), for the safety of our volunteers and clients we began preparing prepackaged bags of food. That's what we provided through the first of April. Because of safety concerns, we still have not reopened the Lion Co-op full store.
Q: How has the co-op been affected by the coronavirus pandemic?
A: In March and April, when we were giving out a lot of food, we had a large challenge obtaining food. People who would donate food to us regularly were not able to do that, and we were not able to get food purchases as easily. As everyone knows, it was hard to come by things, and then there would be limits on how many gallons of milk or cartons of eggs you could buy.
We're lucky that the grocery stores are being stocked again and our food donations are starting to recover.
Q: What changes are coming to the co-op in the fall?
A: This summer, we have partnered with the MSSU Spiva Library, and on the bottom floor, we have set up a satellite site so anyone in the Lion family can come over and pick up items. It's primarily nonperishable food items. We will be keeping that in the fall so we have a location on that side of campus.
The other thing we plan on doing in the fall, in light of COVID-19 — We're going to use the same online inventory program that the Webb City Farmers Market uses. We'll have a list of inventory we have available, and clients can basically order what they like, and they can pick it up.
We found that with the prepackaged bags, there was a lot of food waste, and this way, we can give them what they want and need but also maintain social distancing.
Q: Why is the co-op needed on campus?
A: We have done some surveys of students at Missouri Southern, and approximately 25% of our students experienced food insecurity within the past year.
We expect that number to go up with COVID-19. A lot of our students work in the service industry, so during the shutdown orders and with the economic downturn, a lot of them have lost their jobs, so they've had an economic impact, definitely.
We just feel there's this need. To help students be successful in the classroom, they need to have that basic need of food available to them.
Andrea Cullers is the co-director of the Lion Co-op and an associate professor of kinesiology at Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.