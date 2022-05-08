In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Frank Pishkur of Missouri Southern State University.
1. What is the student pottery sale at Missouri Southern State University?
The ceramics program at Missouri Southern State University and Southern Clay will host the 2022 spring student pottery sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, on the third floor of Missouri Southern Spiva Library, 3950 Newman Road.
Southern Clay is a Missouri Southern State University student-run organization open to all students, regardless of major or skill level, interested in working with clay, whether as a recreational activity, an expressive medium or leading toward a professional career. Members gain a greater understanding of ceramics as an art form through a range of experiences with clay, mostly through hand-building projects (but also some time is devoted to learning the potter’s wheel), field trips or visiting artists. Some of the club members are bachelor of fine art studio majors who have chosen an emphasis in ceramics.
It is especially for them that Southern Clay has the focus on developing entrepreneurial skills through our winter and spring sales, as those students will be pursuing a career where they essentially create a self-employed business based upon creating goods (artwork) and then marketing and selling those works. That said, the sale benefits all of the club members, as it helps keep the membership fee low, which allows a greater number of MSSU students to take part in the club’s activities.
2. How many items will be featured?
There will be works from about a dozen students available. I know one of the students is bringing a hundred items herself, and others may have only a few, but there will easily be several hundred ceramic items available. While most will be pottery, there will also be some sculptural and decorative forms as well.
3. Who benefits from the proceeds of the sale?
Primarily the students. Individually, they keep a large percentage of each sale. We also collect a small percentage for club activities, such as the rental van and gas for the field trip we took to see the Linda Lopez ceramic exhibition at the Springfield Art Museum earlier this spring or the trip we will take in the fall to the Plaza Art Festival in Kansas City.
These are great and important opportunities for students to see the work of professional artists firsthand, as well as how to set up a sales booth or an art exhibition. We also need to recoup some clay and glaze expenses related to the Empty Bowls fundraiser we just put on that helped raise $3,000 for the MSSU Lion Co-Op’s “Groceries to Graduate” program.
4. Why is the sale a significant fundraiser for the ceramics program?
The spring sale is the primary means for the club to generate funds for use in the upcoming fall semester, as the trip to see the Plaza Art Festival happens in September, and typically, we don’t have time to do any fundraising before that hits. For the individual student artists, it’s a great time for them to earn some extra cash, as well as summer and fall tuition bills will be hitting soon.
5. How successful has the pottery sale been in previous years?
This spring sale has been a bit up and down over the years. Part of that has probably been due to the sale changing locations, sometimes happening in the Billingsly Student Union and other times at the Spiva Library. The library has always been a very willing and welcoming host for us, and I think also a bit more conducive to leisurely browsing, so I’m glad the sale will be back there again this year.
Timing is also a bit trickier to manage in the spring than the fall semester, when we have the Christmas holiday to serve as an anchor of sorts, just a couple of weeks after the winter sale. This spring, Easter, Earth Day and Mother’s Day all will have already happened before the spring sale, so we don’t really have a gift-giving opportunity to serve as a driver for encouraging sales that we have in the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.