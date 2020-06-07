The 5 Q's: Gary Stubblefield commemorates Flag Day

Q: Flag Day will be celebrated Sunday. What is Flag Day?
A: National Flag Day is held every June 14. The day is set aside to honor our flag and all it represents. For the most part, Flag Day is not widely recognized, nor its origins known.
Q: How long has Carl Junction celebrated Flag Day?
A: This would have been the seventh year for Carl Junction's celebration of Flag Day. Carl Junction's celebration of this holiday came about as an answer to a challenge. For some time, we had wanted to host the Heartland Concert Band. The regional band, with many members from Carl Junction itself, is known for its performances of patriotic music. We were unable to book them for the Fourth of July, as they have a long-standing performance at Northpark Mall on that day.
We went to work, trying to think of other patriotic-themed holidays that maybe the band would be available to play. They were free on June 14 and anxious for the opportunity to play a one-hour concert of patriotic music. So we seized the opportunity to be the only community in our area that has an event solely dedicated to our grand old flag. It has been a big hit ever since.
Q: What is the history behind Flag Day?
A: Our country's first flag, consisting of 13 stripes of alternating red and white with a union of 13 stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation, was first adopted in 1777. However, it was many years before an official Flag Day would be established. Many believe that the first Flag Day occurred on July 14, 1889, in New York City. Several other attempts around the nation through the 1890s were made to have the day officially recognized.
The issue was also brought up by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 and President Calvin Coolidge in 1927, who issued proclamations asking for June 14 to be observed as National Flag Day. However, it wasn’t until Aug. 3, 1949, that Congress approved the national observance, and Missouri native President Harry Truman signed it into law.
Q: In what ways is Flag Day different from the Fourth of July?
A: While Flag Day is a day set aside to celebrate our actual flag, the Fourth of July honors our nation's birthday by commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The Fourth of July is celebrated with parades, fireworks, picnics and is treated as a holiday that allows many Americans a day off from work. Flag Day, on the other hand, is a much overlooked holiday, with sadly very little fanfare.
Q: How can the public observe Flag Day?
A: First, take the time to read up on the history of our flag and what each stripe and star represents. Show your patriotism by proudly flying an American flag at your home and business. If your city's American flags are worn, ask that they be replaced with new flags, and that the old flags properly be disposed of. Our flags should never be faded or frayed. Our flags should always be a symbol of pride for our great nation.
This year, due to coronavirus, the Heartland Concert Band has been unable to get together to practice. Our Carl Junction Flag Day celebration features many items, but ultimately our event is a free concert. Without the band, we are unable to hold this year's event. However, we are looking forward to 2021, when our annual Carl Junction Flag Day celebration returns.
Gary Stubblefield is the organizer of the annual Carl Junction Flag Day celebration.
