The 5 Q's: Gayl Navarro offers tips for spring gardening

Q: In order to be prepared for growing season, what are some good gardening tips both master gardeners and amateurs alike can add to their to-do list in April?
A: I'd suggest that folks have a good pair of gloves on hand and sharp gardening tools. Freshen the garden up with compost, if it's settled from last year.
Q: What native plants and produce are best to plant in late April? Is it too late to get a good start on the spring growing season?
A: The soil is just getting warm enough to plant warm-weather crops in late April. That includes tomatoes, peppers, squashes and melons. Green beans and corn are good to go into the ground as well. All berry plants and fruit trees are good to plant in the spring due to the frequent rains we have.
Q: How can gardeners use natural, nontoxic pesticides for their gardens, and what would you recommend they use?
A: Marigolds tend to deter bugs from entering the vegetable garden. That's natural and pretty. There are many organic, natural products on the market for use in the vegetable garden.
There are also natural predators of insects to place in the garden for control (i.e., ladybugs eat aphids). Mind you, these methods are not as fast as chemical uses, so start treatment early.
Q: In what ways is gardening good for people’s health, and what benefits have you experienced, personally, from gardening?
A: Gardening gives folks a lot of stretching exercise, for sure! There are many mental and emotional benefits from getting one's hands in the soil and connecting with Mother Earth. It's a great time to think about all the many marvels of this world, right down to the tiniest worm!
Q: Is there a certain plant you like to grow around Earth Day, which was recognized last week?
A: For me, every day is Earth Day! We can do no harm in planting trees, shrubs and flowers in this world. I encourage everyone to plant flowers for bees, trees for birds and food for eating.
Q: What plants would you recommend for first-time gardeners?
A: If a person wanted to ease into gardening, I'd suggest planting tomatoes and green beans. Both are very easy and will reward you with fruit, especially cherry tomatoes.
Ozark Nursery can fix you up with both. Our hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Gayl Navarro is the owner of Ozark Nursery, 5361 N. Main St.
