The 5 Q's: Heather Goff Collier highlights Give Carthage Day

Q: What is Give Carthage Day?
A: The Carthage Community Foundation is excited to host our fifth Give Carthage Day on Tuesday, Sept. 1. This event is a one-day online giving campaign to raise awareness and much needed funding for 13 nonprofit organizations serving the Carthage community. Participating nonprofits will raise online donations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at givecarthage.org.
Donating online to your favorite charities on Sept. 1 also gives them chances to earn matches and additional prizes to support their efforts. In-person donations will also be accepted at Cherry’s on the Carthage square, Give Carthage's headquarters for the day.
Q: Which organizations are participating?
A: Participating nonprofit organizations this year include artCentral, Art Feeds, Bright Futures Carthage, Carthage Area United Way, Carthage Council on the Arts, Carthage Family Literacy Council, Carthage Historic Preservation, Fair Acres Family YMCA, Kellogg Lake Nature Preserve, Powers Museum, RISE Coalition, Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre and Vision Carthage.
Q: Why is Give Carthage Day important?
A: Nonprofits in our community have been greatly affected by the pandemic. Some are providing essential services for our neediest residents during these challenging times. Others have had to close down productions and exhibits. Many have had to cancel fundraising events they were relying on for income to run their organizations.
CCF is so pleased to provide our nonprofit agency partners with this platform to raise critical funds for the important work they do. We hope the community will really rally to support them on Give Carthage Day.
Q: How much has Give Carthage Day raised for community nonprofits in past years?
A: Give Carthage Days have raised more than $245,000 to support nonprofits in our community.
Q: How can residents participate?
A: On Tuesday, Sept. 1, please make a secure online donation at givecarthage.org to support one or more of the 13 participating nonprofits. To learn more about Give Carthage Day and to follow along with the progress of the day, visit Carthage Community Foundation on Facebook. For more information about the work of Carthage Community Foundation, visit cfozarks.org/carthage.
Heather Goff Collier is the Carthage Community Foundation coordinator.
