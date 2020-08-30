The 5 Q's: Improving residents' literacy skills with Grace Clouse

Q: What is the mission of Joplin NALA Read?
A: Our mission is to foster and strengthen literacy skills enabling learners to reach their full potential. To do this, we offer classes and one-on-one tutoring in literacy-related subjects. We offer tutoring in reading and math and offer English as a second language classes each week. We also have classes in computer literacy and, along with Joplin AEL, help students obtain their high school equivalency. All of the services we offer are free of charge to our learners.
Q: How has the pandemic affected the organization?
A: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NALA had to close its offices in March. Since then, we have been working to transition as many of our current students to remote learning as possible. This includes sending copies of materials sent to students through the mail, virtual classrooms and tutoring sessions over the phone.
While virtual learning is a great resource, not all of our students have access to digital resources, so we have adapted to the needs of students to ensure they are able to receive curriculum until it is safer for us to return to traditional classroom learning. We will continue to transition and ensure that we have remote options as long as necessary.
COVID-19 has also caused us to cancel our spring fundraiser, which we look forward to each year — the Spell Ball Bonanza. Because of this, we will be holding a virtual silent auction from Facebook this fall to make up for lost income.
Q: How can students and volunteers connect with the organization?
A: While we are not currently holding orientation for new students, we are looking for new and innovative ways to offer orientation and assessments to students so we are able to begin serving new students remotely as soon as possible. We will be creating a waiting list for students who would like to begin attending tutoring at NALA as we develop resources to serve them. NALA can be reached by emailing grace@joplinnala.org.
Q: What are the organization’s current needs?
A: We are looking for volunteers who can serve our adult learners remotely. Ideally, volunteers would be comfortable with technology until we are able to return to traditional tutoring.
Joplin NALA Read operates on a small yearly budget and keeps operation costs low to ensure all of our services can remain free to the community. Monetary donations enable us to continue offering our services to over 100 adult learners each year.
Q: Why is the focus on improved literacy skills important in this area?
A: More than 36 million American adults struggle to read, write, do math and use technology above a third-grade level. Furthermore, it is estimated that approximately 11,000 adults in Jasper and Newton counties struggle with low literacy levels.
Individuals at the lowest level of literacy have a higher unemployment rate than the national average. Low literacy adds an estimated $230 billion to the country’s annual health care costs. Providing adult learners access to education is a solution to addressing income and health concerns.
We believe literacy should be within everyone’s reach — empowering adults to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by acquiring the skills they need to succeed. Joplin NALA Read’s Adult Literacy and ESL services play a vital role, increasing literacy levels and enhancing skills which improve the adult learner’s ability to address income, stability and health responsibilities.
Grace Clouse is the executive director of Joplin NALA (Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action) Read, 123 S. Main St. in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.