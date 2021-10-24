In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Empire Market's Ivy Hagedorn.
1. What is Cauldrons & Cocktails?
Cauldrons & Cocktails is our first (and only) night market of 2021. We originated our night markets in 2019 as a way to create a new opportunity for the community to engage with the Empire Market and provide a special gathering place. Cauldrons & Cocktails will be on Saturday (Halloween Eve) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the courtyard of the Empire Market. 931 E. Fourth St. in Joplin.
2. What is unique about a night market?
Our night markets provide a casual, come-and-go experience for anyone interested in unique vendors, great food, amazing cocktails and a new experience.
For Cauldrons & Cocktails, we will have around 20 vendors, including many unique to this event, for you to do some spooky evening shopping with. A specialty cocktail bar, food and snack options, a s'mores station, custom-blended perfume oils, candy apples, crystals and crystal candles, decor items, tarot readings, boutique clothing, watercolor art and more will be available.
The Joplin Toad and the MSSU Printmaking Club will be present, showcasing some of the art of our region. You can also tour our market gardens and view the zombie scarecrows (and help judge them). Show up in costume and enter our costume contest.
3. What other events are coming up this fall at Empire Market?
We are thrilled to be a stop on the annual Joplin Regional Artists Coalition's artist studio tour on Nov. 6-7. On Nov. 20, we start our holiday market, when we will open up more space each Saturday for handmade artisan vendors. Come do your holiday shopping with us. Nov. 20 will also bring Santa to the market for photo shoots with 9art Photography.
Since the final Saturday of the year is Christmas Day (when we will be closed), we have scheduled our second annual Tinsel & Tidings Christmas Eve market for that week. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and will allow our customers to pick up last-minute gifts and the freshest of local produce, meat and baked goods for Christmas dinner.
4. Are there any COVID-19 precautions still in place at the market?
Staff and volunteers are still wearing masks, and we encourage others to do so as well. To that end, we provide free face masks at the front door for our patrons. You can still find hand-sanitizing stations around the market, and hand-washing stations as well.
We also still offer Empire curbside. You place your order via our online platform — localline.ca/joplin-empire-market — between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Thursday each week and drive up to get your goodies on Saturday morning. We even have vendors that are only on curbside, such as Mo Mushrooms, Savory Sauce and Aunt Tracy's Cookies.
5. When can shoppers check out the regular Empire Market?
Our year-round market is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We offer fresh seasonal produce. Right now, we still have some peppers and a few tomatoes but are moving into cold-weather crops: lettuce, herbs, garlic, ginger, squash, okra, etc.
You can also find pastured pork and chicken, freshly made pupusas, smoothies, lattes, gyoza and spring rolls, and more gourmet food. Locally roasted coffee is a must, and you can always find fresh baked goods, including sourdough bread, croissants and breakfast bars.
We have local honey, locally grown lavender (that is made into delightful bath and body goods), jewelry, journals, jams and jellies, and a variety of artisan goods. The market is also a great place to pick up your Joplin merch (tees, hoodies, blank books, stickers, etc.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.