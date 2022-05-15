In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Jacob Hefner, of Ozark Center.
1. What kind of impact has Mental Health Awareness Month made on mental health today?
Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 1949. The National Association for Mental Health organized an observance in May to increase awareness of mental health and to destigmatize mental illness. Since then, we have continued the movement to help make mental health treatment acceptable and accessible, and to let our communities know they do not have to take the journey to wellness alone. In May, a green ribbon is typically used to represent the cause. I remember first seeing green to represent mental health awareness back in 2013.
I was watching NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on television wearing green cleats to raise awareness for mental health. We now know that 1 in 4 adults in the United States experiences mental illness each year, and that half of those experiencing mental health challenges will not ask for help. Fifty percent of chronic mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24. This signals that mental health and well-being impact every corner of our community, and we need to work together to grow stronger neighborhoods.
2. How does Ozark Center recognize Mental Health Awareness Month?
On May 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., we will be offering a community education event from our Innovative Solutions series called “No Soldier Left Behind — Suicide Prevention Within Our Ranks.” This event is hosted by trained veterans and professionals and seeks to empower our community to support veterans who live with mental health issues. It will be at our Hope Spring location at 32nd and Duquesne.
We would invite anyone interested in learning more to attend this event. Our crisis team also recently provided "Signs of Suicide" training for our local high school and middle schools. For our staff, Ozark Center and Freeman Health System highlight our wellness initiatives and resources designed to help each of us maintain our own mental health and well-being.
3. What types of resources does Ozark Center provide for mental health?
Ozark Center offers a broad range of services for both youth and adults including individual counseling, medication management, substance use treatment, community support, group therapy and family therapy. We offer high-quality, innovative treatment options for our clients. We recently added a psychiatrist to provide transcranial magnetic stimulation for adults struggling with chronic depression.
Our Urgent Behavioral Solutions program is available after-hours and on weekends for those who experience urgent mental health or substance use challenges. Our Veterans Integration Program deploys assistance to veterans seeking options for care. Most of our locations offer walk-in assessments so individuals can work with a professional to determine the best treatment option for them.
4. What are common warning signs and symptoms teens and adults may experience if they’re struggling with mental health?
When we see someone showing signs of extreme mood swings, sleeping too much or too little, withdrawing or feeling isolated, acting anxious or agitated, or increasing their use of alcohol or drugs, it is important to pay attention and become comfortable checking in on them.
Often the best way to help others is to simply be kind. It’s simple but often overlooked. It’s the treatment we can each provide for others at no cost. We may not know the struggles someone else is going through. There is always the possibility that your act of kindness, your smile, your word of encouragement will give them just enough support to take another breath — to have hope for life. Listen.
Be connected with those who support your growth, who help you be a better person. Be that connection for others. Together, we can strengthen the fibers of resilience, hope and meaning in that person. If we start to hear them talk about feeling hopeless, helpless or wanting to no longer be alive, professional intervention may be necessary.
5. When is the best time to seek professional care for a mental health issue before it becomes a crisis?
Yesterday. Earlier is always better, and it’s never too late to ask for help. Being proactive in caring for your mental health is the most important step to take.
Know the resources available, and if you aren’t sure, ask. Most employers, schools and communities offer behavioral health services, and they’re often free of charge. There are several support groups for topics such as mental health issues, substance use recovery and grief.
It’s OK to consult with a professional to help make a decision on how to take care of your mental health, and it does not always mean treatment. When people respond to their symptoms early, they are more likely to live longer with fewer ongoing difficulties, and they can often experience full recovery.
