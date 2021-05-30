From staff reports
Q: What is the “Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial Celebration” exhibit at the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin?
A: Conceived by Jill Halbach Sullivan, of the Post Art Library, in partnership with Spiva Center for the Arts, “Missouri Art Now” is a celebration of Missouri’s bicentennial by bringing together artists from all over the state.
The call-for-entry based competition was juried by institutions from the four corners of Missouri to shed a spotlight on exemplary artists chosen for the distinguished honor of representing our vibrant arts culture.
This exhibition consists of 60 diverse works by 60 artists whose artistry stood out among hundreds of others. The collection, as a whole, is on tour and is making its way through five Missouri-based venues. Spiva is excited to be hosting this exhibition in its third out of five stops on the tour.
Q: Why was it important for Spiva to be involved with this project?
A: Spiva felt it important to be able to help facilitate shedding light on the amazing talent Missouri artists have to offer during our state’s bicentennial. By touring the state, these artists are getting exposure they wouldn’t have otherwise had, and we are so glad to be a part of that process.
Q: How many types of works are featured in the exhibit?
A: There are 50 two-dimensional works and 10 three-dimensional works in the exhibition, and they consist of many different mediums. Part of the appeal of this display is the vast variety in mediums and styles. There is truly something for everyone.
Q: When will the exhibit be on display at Spiva Center?
A: “Missouri Art Now” will show in Spiva’s Main Gallery through July 17.
Q: In what ways does this exhibit celebrate Missouri’s statehood, which became official 200 years ago?
A: So often during these kinds of commemorative events, it’s common to look back on the past. We wanted to have something that celebrates the current arts culture in Missouri’s 200th year.
