Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.