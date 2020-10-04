The 5 Q's: Jasmine Kyle promotes new animal adoption initiative

Q: What kind of campaign is the Southeast Kansas Humane Society working on to help adoptable dogs?
A: The Southeast Kansas Humane Society and Horton’s Pizza Plus have teamed up to help spread the word of adoptable dogs in need of a home. Their next 300 pizzas will include an adoption flyer of the sponsored dogs.
Q: When did the shelter come up with this idea?
A: This idea came to us in February. A few months ago, we did a pizza fundraiser with Mazzio’s. After that ended, we remembered this project that New York had at a pizzeria there, so we wanted again to focus on local businesses. Finally, now that places are starting to open back up, we’ve been wanting to work more with local businesses.
We’re already big fans of Horton’s Pizza. We met with the managers and came up with the idea that if we gave them 300 flyers of all the sponsored dogs that we have — meaning their adoption fee has been paid for by the public — it would help these dogs be seen, not only by these potential adopters but also right in the homes of their families. They graciously agreed.
Q: What information will be featured on the pizza boxes?
A: It has an adoption flyer and a picture of the sponsored dog. Sometimes one of them has one or two pictures. It also has a biography of them, how long they’ve been at the shelter, their age (and) breed, if they’re spayed/neutered (and) microchipped, and a type of household they’re looking for. Some are looking for a family that’s really active and has kids, while others are looking for more of a relaxed lifestyle that can be a couch potato with you. The others are looking for a house with a fenced-in yard.
It has all of that information, plus how to set up an adoption appointment with us. Due to COVID-19, we’re doing adoptions by appointment only. We’ve completely redone our website where everything can be submitted online — our foster applications and adoption applications. It automatically gets sent to our shelter manager.
Q: When does Pizzeria Helping Pups kick off?
A: It’s already started, and I haven’t received a call yet that we’re all out of flyers. It most likely has a couple of weeks left.
Q: How many animals do you have that need to be adopted?
A: A lot. Currently (for) adoptable dogs, we have over 50 to 60. We do have lots of puppies, kittens and we have some dogs that are not up for adoption yet because they’re in the process of getting spayed or neutered. Right now, we almost have 100 animals on the property. There’s plenty in need of homes right now.
Jasmine Kyle is director of the Southeast Kansas Humane Society in Pittsburg.
