The 5 Q's: Jasper County CASA's Debi Koelkebeck highlights volunteers

Q: What role does Jasper County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) play in the community?
A: A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a volunteer appointed by the juvenile court judge to make informed recommendations to the court about the child’s best interest while they are in state custody due to abuse or neglect.
We are recruiting and training local volunteers to support over 400 children in foster care every night in Jasper County and have regularly scheduled training classes. A CASA completes at least 30 hours of training on the child welfare and court system, trauma and many other topics.
Q: In what ways do volunteers serve children in the area?
A: A CASA is present to help children navigate their time in foster care as a consistent, caring adult. We visit the child at least twice a month and build a trusting relationship with the child and then advocate for their best interests and provide recommendations to the court about the child and family.
I really encourage people to get involved and support our kids, whether it is through CASA or other local programs that provide services to children who are vulnerable or alone. Studies consistently show that having even one caring, consistent adult in the life of a child can change their story and their future.
Q: Who can become a volunteer with Jasper County CASA?
A: To become a CASA, you must be at least 21 years old and submit to screening, including an interview, references and background checks. We have volunteers of all ages and backgrounds in our program.
Q: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the local chapter?
A: We had a Zoom swearing-in for 12 advocates in April and are now starting to train our second online class. Our ability to go to local clubs or churches to recruit volunteers has been limited by the pandemic, so we are trying to reach more people through traditional media and social media and let them know about the need for volunteers to support kids in our community.
We are worried about the adverse effects of COVID-19 on hotline calls over the past several months, and the inevitable increase in children who will come into care as a result of months of confinement with their caregivers and nobody to report abuse or neglect (e.g. teachers, counselors, pastors, doctors, etc).
Q: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently announced budget cuts from the Department of Social Services, including from the Children’s Division, due to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact on the state. What kind of impact do you believe this will have?
A: We understand that the budget is complex and cuts have to be made, but CASA programs across the state are deeply concerned with how these cuts will affect children in foster care and child safety, stability and permanency throughout the state. We hope that any future budgets cuts will not impact Missouri children and families.
Debi Koelkebeck is the executive director of Jasper County CASA.
