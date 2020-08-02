The 5 Q's: Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis offers reminders about Tuesday election

Q: Tuesday is Missouri's primary election. When do polls open and close?
A: Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If a voter is in line at 7 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.
Q: What materials or identification should people bring to the polls in order to vote?
A: In order to get voters in and out as quickly as possible, we ask everyone to bring their voter ID card or Missouri driver’s license or Missouri ID card. This makes the time in the polls as short as possible.
Missouri law allows the use of the following: voter ID card, driver’s license, military ID, student ID, passport or current utility bill with the voter’s name on it.
Q: What are the major issues and proposals that voters can expect to see on the ballot?
A: The only initiative petition on the ballot will be Medicaid expansion. Airport Drive has a sales tax proposal: "Shall the village of Airport Drive impose a city sales tax of 1/2 of 1% for the sole purpose of funding fire and police capital improvements and operations?" The rest will be each party selecting their candidates that will appear on the November general election ballot.
Q: What kind of turnout are you expecting to see Tuesday?
A: I am expecting a sub-50% turnout at the polls. We have seen a slight increase in absentee voting and very little in mail-in voting, but not the numbers expected. I believe most people are excited to exercise their constitutional right to vote and wish to cast their vote at the polls.
Q: For those concerned about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, what types of safety measures are polling locations taking to help prevent the spread of the illness?
A: Poll workers will have the opportunity to wear masks and gloves. They will also have available hand sanitizer, spray disinfectant and wipes. We will have social distancing posters to remind people to practice the 6-foot suggestion.
We will also have “I voted in Jasper County” styluses for voters to use and then drop in a bag to be reused in November, so a voter can cast their vote without having to touch anything except their ballot. The styluses were purchased with CARES Act funds, and the requirement is that we reuse them in November.
Charlie Davis is the Jasper County clerk and serves as the county’s chief election official.
