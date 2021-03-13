From staff reports
Q: What is the Sunshine Law in Missouri?
A: Missouri’s Sunshine Law (Chapter 610 in state statutes) is the law that ensures that citizens have access to information about the actions taken by the state’s governmental bodies, including city, county and state government and related agencies, and law enforcement organizations in the state. It establishes a process for requesting records and delineates what information a public body is permitted to keep confidential.
Its objectives are stated clearly in its first paragraph: “It is the public policy of this state that meetings, records, votes, actions and deliberations of public governmental bodies be open to the public, unless otherwise provided by law.”
Q: What public bodies are governed by the law? What information must be public under the law?
A: Most nonfederal governmental bodies are covered. The Sunshine Law covers every entity created by the state constitution or statute or by local ordinance or rule. Subcommittees reporting to such entities are covered also. Additionally, a few nongovernmental bodies that serve a public function can be covered by the law (see Section 610.010 [4]).
All information retained by the public body is public information under the Sunshine Law, unless it specifically is closed under its exceptions (610.021). Thus, it ranges from names and salaries of public employees, assessed value of personal property and the amount of taxes paid on that property, meeting minutes and votes, and other data held by the government.
Q: What rights does the public have under the Sunshine Law?
A: A person has a right to see and request a copy of a record, assuming they cover the cost to locate that record and, if needed, to copy it. The Missouri attorney general’s website (ago.mo.gov) has a tab for “Missouri Law/Sunshine Law,” where the public can locate a form to be used to make a request for access to (and a copy of) a public record.
The public should always ask that the cost be waived, because it is usually for personal use, and should also ask that if access is not granted, that the public body cite the exception to the law allowing the record to be kept secret. The request for access does not have to be in writing, but it does help track when the request was made if it is in writing. The public body has 72 business hours to respond to such a request.
Q: What threats or challenges does the Sunshine Law face?
A: The No. 1 obstacle to the public is cost. When a requester cannot specifically identify what record is sought, it hinders fast location of that record, which drives up the “search” portion of the cost. Electronic databases have helped bring the cost of copying public records down, however. Copying thousands of pages of records can now sometimes be done in the push of a button, saving the data onto an external drive.
The biggest threat to Sunshine Law rights is the push by public bodies to refuse to disclose public information they hold. Access to information is beneficial to the public, but the public has to overcome a natural “secrecy” mentality — that what people don’t know can’t hurt them. It can hurt them. Information is the way society grows and solves problems. Secrecy only hurts that process.
Q: What are some of the most misunderstood aspects of the Sunshine Law?
A: Court pleadings are not public records under the statute’s definition; they are governed by court rules. Public bodies cannot demand that a requester not make their own copy of the public record using their telephone rather than pay for a photocopy of the record. “Unofficial” minutes of a public body are public records, even before they are officially approved. There are only two kinds of meetings of public bodies — “open” and “closed” — and all the other terms used (i.e., “work session,” “executive session,” etc.) are meaningless. Police incident records are open records, as are arrest records, but other records, such as investigative reports, are closed while the investigation is ongoing.
