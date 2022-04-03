In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Jeana Gockley about the first anniversary of Joplin's 1 Million Cups program.
1. What is 1 Million Cups?
1 Million Cups is a national program designed to engage, educate and connect local entrepreneurs. Founded by the Kauffman Foundation, 1 Million Cups is based on the notion that entrepreneurs connect and discover solutions over a million cups of coffee. The free, weekly gatherings help build startup communities on a grassroots level.
Typically, the 1 Million Cups weekly format features two early-stage startups presenting their companies to an audience of mentors, advisers and other entrepreneurs. However, the upcoming anniversary event will feature three past presenters providing updates about their businesses. These presenters will include Fallon Anawalt, owner of Athena Marketing and Advertising; Megan Escalante, owner of Pineapple Bliss; and Kimberly Welch, owner of Creature Craft Soda.
2. Who can get involved, and how do they do so?
Everyone is welcome at 1 Million Cups Joplin. It is a community-owned, community-led organization that is only as powerful as its participants and organizers. The weekly events are for anyone who owns a business, wants to start a business, or individuals interested in helping build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Joplin and surrounding communities — mentors, investors, advisers and other entrepreneurs.
Plus, 1 Million Cups Joplin depends on sponsors to make the weekly events a success. A big thank you to our current community sponsors — Southwest Missouri Bank, Joplin Public Library, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Missouri Technology Corp., Granny Shaffer’s Restaurant on Range Line and MOKAN Partnership.
Those interested in finding out more about 1 Million Cups Joplin can visit 1millioncups.com/joplin or facebook.com/1MCJoplin.
3. What has been the biggest challenge during the first year?
The past year has been great, but our biggest challenge has been finding enough presenters to fill weekly slots. Each event requires at least one committed individual, preferably two, to present about their business. While there are a lot of small businesses and entrepreneurial support agencies in our area, this has been a struggle. Individuals interested in applying to present are encouraged to register at 1millioncups.com/present.
4. What are people saying about 1MC Joplin?
Our attendees love the connection and support they receive as a 1 Million Cups Joplin participant. They agree that the knowledge and information shared at part of this collaborative experience makes them better business leaders, owners and supporters.
According to 1 Million Cup Joplin organizer Meleah Yarnell, “1 Million Cups Joplin has the power to make the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Joplin area thrive.”
5. When is the anniversary celebration?
From 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Athena Marketing’s event venue, located at 715 E. 32nd St., Suite 2, in Joplin.
