In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Webb City historian Jeanne Newby.
1. Could you tell us about your first published book, “The Zinc City, Webb City, Missouri?”
It’s a book on the history of Webb City, starting with John C. Webb and going straight through. There’s only a few books out about Webb City, but most of them don’t give you the complete history. With this, you can read from beginning to end and know about the city of Webb City.
The back of the cover reads: “This book is a partial collection of research done by Jeanne Newby in her 31 years of writing a weekly column in the local newspaper, The Webb City Sentinel, known as ‘Ancestors, Legends and Time.’ That would include approximately 1,612 articles.
“Jeanne acquired a passion for local history in those 31 years. Not just Webb City, but many of the other small towns in the local community, which made up the well-known Southwest Missouri Mining District. In researching the many forefathers of Webb City’s past, much genealogy came forth, which is another of Jeanne’s passions.
“There were many opportunities for Jeanne to give tours of the city and share the history with individuals and bring that history to life. One fun project was being able to take young second graders, high school students and other classes on tours as well. The children learned of buildings that no longer existed, what businesses existed in the buildings they see today, and the unique architecture of the beautiful buildings.”
I plan on publishing two books on Webb City, and my third book will be about memories of a child’s life growing up in Webb City. The second book, I should be able to send it into the publishers in January, and then it will come out in September 2022.
2. What’s the story behind the name “Zinc City”?
That’s what built Webb City — the zinc. When they first started doing the mining, the lead was what drew everybody in, but they kept pushing the zinc aside. They thought it wasn’t anything important. Then they found out that it was worth more than the lead. They had to go through all of the refuse piles and pull out the zinc they had cast aside.
Things of interest on zinc is that it was used on roofs and different projects. Basically, it was the discovery of zinc that built the city. There used to be a big old sign, which is the photo on the cover of the book, on the west end of town near the Frisco Depot. When people got off the train, they would see this big sign that said “The Zinc City.” I love that picture. I picked out the photo first and then named the book from that afterwards. Webb City had the distinction of being the zinc capital. The name just jumped out at me.
3. What inspired you to write a book about the history of Webb City?
My readers (from The Webb City Sentinel) have asked me through the years to please put my writing in a book so they can look at it anytime they want to. I had all of the stories that I’ve been writing for The Webb City Sentinel for 32 years, but it’s just a matter of sitting down at the computer and compiling it.
The book is 426 pages and was published by Newman Springs Publishing. It took two years to compile.
4. How will this book be different than other history books written on Webb City?
I’ve been researching Webb City for about 32 years, and it was more information than I could put into one book. That’s the reason there will be a second book, which will be about the businesses and highlighting different people.
When researching the history of Webb City, I always like to find the unusual — something specific that no one else has found. I like to find things that get your attention, like personal things about different people and businesses. I want people to read this book and go, “I never knew that.” That’s my goal.
5. Where can the book be purchased?
The book can be purchased at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and local boutiques including Paint Chips and Glitter, as well as Maggie Jane’s Gifts & Home Décor in Webb City. Hardcovers are $39.95, paperbacks are $30.95, and the e-edition is $9.99.
