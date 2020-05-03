The 5 Q's: Jen Black discusses parenting during a pandemic

Q: How is the Alliance of Southwest Missouri helping parents during the pandemic?
A: "Parenting During a Pandemic" is an online parenting class/support group led by licensed counselors. Every Monday and Tuesday evening, we host a Zoom meeting that focuses on supporting parents during this unprecedented time.
Parents can go to our website, www.theallianceofswmo.org, and register for the classes. They will then receive an email with the link to the Zoom meeting of their choice. Each class has a different link, so they will have to sign up for multiple classes if they wish to attend weekly.
The session typically starts with a short lesson on a topic that parents want support in, and then everyone has an opportunity to share what has and has not been working in their home. The lovely thing is the topics are relevant no matter what ages your children are.
We will be offering “Parenting During a Pandemic” through the month of June. If we see that there is still a need for the online class, then we will continue through the summer.
Q: Since the pandemic started, what challenges have local families been experiencing?
A: Parents are a bit overwhelmed trying to juggle being a parent (and) being a teacher as well as working from home. Children are struggling with not seeing their friends, not wanting to do homework and somewhat not understanding what is happening in the world.
Parents have to be the bad guy by establishing and enforcing new rules and trying to motivate their children to get their schoolwork done.
Q: What topics will be covered in the classes, and who are the instructors?
A: The instructors are Larry Beckett and Joyce Wilkerson. Some of the topics will be:
• How to manage disrupted routines and additional demands.
• Dealing with uncertainty and change.
• Coping with grief and loss.
• Understanding your child’s emotional needs.
• Understanding what’s behind the anger, outbursts and behavioral changes.
• Managing worry.
• Calming strategies to decrease stress, worry, anxiety and dysregulation.
Q: In what ways will these courses and online support benefit families?
A: Our goal is to help keep parents sane. We want families to thrive during this time, not to just survive. When things get stressful, tempers can flare, and we don’t want anyone to say or do anything they will regret.
We also don’t want kids to take the brunt of their parents’ anger, either. So if we can remind parents that they aren’t the only ones walking this difficult road and offer them a few new ideas and techniques to try, then hopefully they will be able to enjoy spending extra time with their children.
Q: What can families do if they need help during the pandemic or even after the outbreak is over?
A: Please call us at 417-782-9899 for help! If we can’t help them, then we will point them in the right direction. We also have an extensive COVID-19 resource guide on our website, which has a ton of information on it.
Jen Black is the executive director of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the health and safety of children and families. The alliance can be reached at 417-782-9899.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.