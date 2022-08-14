In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Jessica Pommert, of Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action.
1. Why did you want to become the new executive director of Joplin NALA Read?
I have been involved with NALA in the past through a family member, participating in Spell Ball a few times. I have admired the work they have done to equip adult learners to reach their full potential.
I would say the drive to accept this job has come from my own love of reading and understanding how essential it is to know how to read to be successful in the world. Not only is there great joy in traveling the world through books, but literacy is vital for everyday tasks that many of us probably take for granted. I have been working in the human services and nonprofit world for years and believe that my experience can continue to carry the mantle of literacy and grow NALA for years to come.
2. How has literacy impacted your own life and what does literacy mean to you?
Because my family valued literacy, I was raised to love reading, spending much of my time getting lost in books. Literacy has given me the opportunity to get lost in those books as a child, to learn to cook, to finish a college degree, to communicate effectively the needs of a nonprofit organization, to read the news, to study for and obtain a driver’s license, and to read to my children. Without literacy I could have done none of these things.
3. What are some short-term and long-term goals you hope to accomplish as executive director?
In the short term, I hope to get to know our students and increase student instruction hours, become comfortable with the program and effectively market our services to the community. In the long term, I hope to help our community reduce the rate of illiteracy, rise to meet the literacy needs presented and find creative ways to grow NALA’s reach in our community.
4. Where have you worked previously that has helped prepare you for this role?
I began my career in social work right out of college, working with adults with chronic mental illness, which was my first experience working directly with people who had experienced so much pain, disappointment and such a lack of resources in times of deep need. It didn’t take me long to love connecting people with the resources they needed.
I have spent nearly 20 years in ministry with my husband, learning how to steward people’s hearts and care for them. I worked with TAMKO Building Products before having my children, learning vital office skills to work in any professional environment.
My most recent job was with Loving Grace as development director, and this was such a formative role for me. I felt that I was able to combine the skills of my previous jobs and life experience to communicate and advocate for the mission and vision of the organization, while having the grace and space to learn what it means to lead a nonprofit organization.
I am excited to take on the next step in my career and be part of “closing the book on illiteracy in our community” through Joplin NALA Read.
5. In what ways do you plan on continuing the mission of Joplin NALA Read?
Joplin NALA Read has such a rich history in our community, working steadily to increase the literacy of our community and to raise awareness for the resources available. I am excited for the opportunity to carry that mantle with our board and volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.