In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Jill Halbach, of the Post Art Library.
1. What is Iconic Joplin?
Iconic Joplin is a program of Landmark Builds (www.landmark-build.com). It is sponsored by engineering firm Olsson, Emery Sapp & Sons, Missouri American Water and Paragon Architecture. In celebration of Joplin’s 150th birthday, six teams of teens collaborated to build local landmarks out of Lego bricks.
2. What local landmarks are represented in the Lego builds?
Iconic Joplin builds are the Bonnie and Clyde hideout, Crystal Cave, Grand Falls, Joplin Public Library (20th and Connecticut), Joplin Union Depot and the Olivia Apartments. Each creative build highlights unique features of the landmarks and their histories. Teams received expert assistance and/or behind-the-scenes tours from historians, architects, engineers and Lego gurus.
3. When is the awards ceremony?
The public is welcome to attend the Iconic Joplin awards ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, June 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 202 S. Joplin Ave. Awards to be presented include People’s Choice for the public’s favorite, Technical Award for best authentic reproduction or technical build, Creativity Award for most innovative design and/or use of bricks and Storytelling Award for the team that best relates history through their build.
During the awards event, all builds will be on display for viewing. This is a free, open house event, with remarks at 6 p.m. The presenting sponsor for the awards ceremony is Neal Group Construction. Refreshments will be provided by Post Art Library.
4. Who are the judges?
Jurists for the Technical, Creativity and Storytelling awards are:
• Leslie Simpson, who served as director of Joplin’s Post Art Library from 1982 to 2015 and contributed significant research about Joplin’s historic buildings through her books, articles, documentaries and presentations. She now resides in St. Louis.
• Blaine Ladymon, a Dallas native who is a recognized leader in the field of architecture and interior design for innovation and creativity. Building backyard forts and Lego creations as a child kick-started Ladymon’s love for architecture. Passion for the brick has led him to serve as the guest curator with the AD EX in Dallas, where he spreads the message that Lego teaches and inspires architecture and construction.
• Manny Garcia, who teamed up with his father, Lestor, as "Lego Masters" season 1 contestants. Under the name “Son and Father BFF,” the duo from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, created unforgettable builds such as Alien Planet, Timmy the Monkey and Rusty Trails in Space. Garcia is the founder of Get Into Building.
5. How can we vote for the People’s Choice Award?
The People’s Choice Award will be presented to the team that receives the most votes. Voting is open through June 1 at https://tally.so/r/3q4IK7.
