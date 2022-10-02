In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Jill Halbach, of the Post Art Library.
1. What and when is the annual Writers’ Faire?
Held annually each October, the Joplin Writers’ Faire connects all sorts of writers to their existing and potentially new audiences while encouraging community support of local and regional writers. This year's event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
2. Who are some of the writers scheduled to participate this year?
Some include previous participants such as Larry Wood, Randy Turner, Billie Holladay Skelley, Izzy B and F.C. Shultz, as well as newcomers to the event, such as Kimberly Zerkel, Zack Jackson and Joey Brown. We also have at least two publishers represented, Pub Hound Press and Nudge Books, and The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow from Eureka Springs, Arkansas. A full list of featured writers may be found at www.postartlibrary.org.
3. Who from the public is encouraged to attend?
Everyone! This is an all-ages public event. Multiple genres are represented, including essay, short fiction, fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's storybooks and more.
4. Does the Joplin area have an active writing and publishing community?
Definitely. Not only is Joplin home to several (independent) publishers and numerous writers, but many writers' groups as well (e.g. Downtown Poetry, the Joplin Writers' Guild).
5. What other events, activities or exhibits are in the works at the Post Art Library for the rest of the calendar year?
An exhibit with Joplin Regional Artists Coalition is scheduled for November and December, as well as two smaller exhibits by the Joplin Public Library Young Artists Club. Also, we've partnered with Midwest Regional Ballet for our annual holiday tea, which is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4.
