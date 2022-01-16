In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Hearts & Hammers' John Clayton.
1. What is Hearts & Hammers of Southwest Missouri?
Hearts & Hammers of Southwest Missouri a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit human service organization founded in 2003. We provide home repairs for the elderly, disabled and single-parent households.
The organization’s mission is to enhance the well-being of the community by providing free home repair and maintenance for homeowners who cannot perform the work themselves because of physical or financial limitations.
2. How did the organization get started in Southwest Missouri?
Hearts & Hammers started as an annual volunteer workday. In 2018, I was hired as full-time director to increase our quantity of jobs.
The projects that Hearts & Hammers assists with include the smallest of tasks, such as raking leaves, to larger tasks like rebuilding floors.
However, the primary focus of Hearts & Hammers is exterior repairs that typically include painting, caulking, ramp construction, siding replacement, window repair, gutter repair, landscape and other services that restore the character of the home and improve weatherproofing and security.
3. What are the organization’s goals this year?
In 2021, we had a goal of 120 jobs. We completed 133 jobs. Our goal for 2022 is to do at least that many again. At this time, we have a lead time of at least three months for new jobs.
4. How has the organization impacted the Joplin community since its inception in 2003?
One of our favorite things to do is to keep people safe. We built 51 wheelchair ramps last year. There are some jobs we cannot do, such as roofing, plumbing, electrical or major remodel projects.
The list of repairs are determined by what a group of volunteers can accomplish in one day on our annual workday. We may also assist on homes throughout the year on a case-by-case basis.
5. What are some current needs of the organization?
We can always use more skilled volunteer labor. Hearts & Hammers holds an annual workday where as many as 350 volunteers have gathered and are then dispersed to the selected homes. On the day of the event, volunteers are grouped into teams and sent to pre-screened residences to paint, fix windows, pour concrete, do yard work and whatever else needs to be done.
To become a volunteer, call 417-629-8135 or send a message to heartsandhammersjoplin@gmail.com.
Financial donations for materials is always an ongoing need. Donations can be mailed to Hearts & Hammers, P.O. Box 8083, Joplin, MO 64801.
