Editor's note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we'll hear from the four candidates for Joplin Board of Education. Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson are running for two open seats on the board. The election is April 5.
What do you think are the weaknesses of the school district?
Chesser: What I see currently is communication — and yes, marketing our school district's pluses to those moving into the area. Joplin should have more going for it than it's "bigger" than the surrounding area school districts. Many are turned off by "bigger," thinking that means overcrowded classrooms and no personal attention. However, my own children have never experienced this here in Joplin; in fact, they have been so much happier than the smaller school they attended previously in Northeast Oklahoma. We need to let people know that Joplin does have plenty of reasons to shine.
Greenlee: Personnel policies — though I feel that improvements are being made with programs such as microcredentialing that was recently passed, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Continued growth and advancement opportunities is key for employee morale and retention. Communication — communication is the key component for every institution, especially a school district. I feel that there is a lot of room for improvement in our district at all levels, from teachers with parents to the board with the community.
Weaver: I think the pandemic has worn down many educators and many are leaving the profession. We appear to have been understaffed in many areas with the labor shortage. Teachers had to be creative with the lack of substitute teachers and paraprofessionals. It seems many educators are tired and, to some degree, worn out. I feel we have the opportunity to begin a new post-pandemic chapter, one with vision, hope and opportunity. I look forward to meeting with groups representing our teachers to listen to their concerns on areas where we can improve, as well as citizens in our district. I will strive to be a voice on their behalf.
Robertson: There are too many students not proficient in math, science and English. We need to work harder to get those numbers up. I also think our students are graduating with a lack of understanding of how our state and local government works. Students are required to pass an exam on the principles and provisions of the United States Constitution and Missouri Constitution, but I do not think that is enough.
