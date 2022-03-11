Chesser: To establish a way for parents to communicate with me on the current issues so I can make sure those views are shared with the board. I realize if parents are able to come to board meetings themselves, this is best. But if I can also help gather viewpoints to make sure they are not overlooked or just missed, I believe this to be important. Attending a board meeting isn’t always a possibility for our hard-working, caring parents. My husband ... cannot attend meetings, so I am the voice for both of us. I can be a voice for more.
Greenlee: Priority No. 1 must be the students. Ensuring that they have a safe place to pursue an education and to have the opportunity to grow as individuals. However, this does not completely cover what I feel is the top priority because there are other priorities which follow so very close behind the students. So let’s call these priorities 1.1 and 1.2, as I feel that they are right there behind the students. Priority 1.1 would be ensuring that the employees of the district feel safe and secure in their positions. Priority 1.2 would be making sound financial decisions. I will be a voice for our students on the board, a partner for the administration/teachers/staff and a good steward of the taxpayers’ money.
Weaver: To listen and gather input from our public as well as our teachers so we can work as a team in forming a strategic plan for the future of our children. I think we need to tell the story of all the wonderful things our district is doing. I hope we can highlight the successes of our children and our educators while also working as a team to prepare our children for an ever-changing world.
Robertson: My first priority will be to see what can be done to better share what curriculum is taught to our kids. As best as I can tell, Joplin does not have any curriculum tied to critical race theory or any other extreme controversy. I would like to see some kind of breakdown for each grade level for what the expectations are for the 1,044 hours they are in school. I like the grade cards my elementary kids bring home; I think it could be based on that. Then, each year have a discussion about how we did last year. There is a fine line between creating busy work that will generate content that no one in the community will look at and finding a path that has been created for where students are going to walk toward goals that can be measured. With that measurement, we will know if we are meeting the goal of turning out the best students. Perhaps this information is in a report generated by the BOE Data Analysis Committee, but I cannot find it on the district’s website.
