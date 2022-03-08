Editor's note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we'll hear from the four candidates for the Joplin Board of Education. Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson are running for two open seats on the board. The election is April 5.
What do you think are the strengths of the school district?
Chesser: Joplin School District has some really wonderful opportunities for our children. We have strong resources to help all levels of educational needs — no one should ever feel "left behind." We have many (and growing) sports and other extracurricular activities that also give our students needed avenues to physical and mental growth and success. There are opportunities for those looking for education past Joplin R-8; there are many programs to help our students excel and obtain funds to assist in those advanced studies.
Greenlee: The budget — recent administrations at the school district have made sound financial decisions that have put the district on solid financial footing. Administration — our district has a strong and cohesive administrative team that works well together.
Weaver: Our children and our educators. I am so thankful for our children. In spite of impossible odds during a pandemic, they came to school each day and they went above and beyond in every way to be successful. Our facilities. A series of events over the past 10-15 years have led to many new and upgraded facilities that have allowed us to put most of our children in newer facilities and environments that were conducive to learning. Our size allows us to offer opportunities that perhaps smaller districts aren’t able to. While bigger sometimes has its challenges, it certainly offers economies of scale to be able to provide a greater amount of learning opportunities for our children such as Franklin Technology Center and the many career tracks our high school offers.
Robertson: Strengths in the district are the staff who care for our kids. Not just the teachers, but the custodians, bus drivers, secretaries and paraprofessionals who pour their passion into our kids. I also think we have a very supportive community.
Editor's note: Question 3 coming Thursday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.
