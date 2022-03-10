Editor's note: In this feature, we put five questions before local school board and city council candidates. Today, we'll hear from the four candidates for Joplin Board of Education. Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson are running for two open seats on the board. The election is April 5.
How do you think the school district has handled the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years?
Chesser: Reasonably, and I hope that continues. The continued masking in so many areas are really hurting our students, and worse for those who have still been out of class.
Greenlee: The last two years have been challenging for us all. Trying to maneuver an organization as large as the Joplin School District through such a trying time was an incredible task. Though the district handled the situation admirably, I do feel that some brought too much of what was happening outside of the district, including from the national stage, into the discussions and decisions. Though awareness of what is happening in neighboring and even larger stages is necessary, the true stakeholders are here in Joplin and their voices need to be heard.
Weaver: I think they did the best they could given the information they had at the time decisions were made. I have a high degree of trust in our leaders who made those decisions. I guess in the pandemic it’s easy in hindsight to realize what we should have done. I guess I would equate that with investing in stocks; hindsight is 20/20. I am thankful for our teachers on the front lines who were and still are working so hard to fill in the gaps and get our children caught up.
Robertson: I think the leadership made the best decisions they could with the information they had at the time. I did not agree with every choice, but they were in charge, and you must trust they made the best choices they could. It was frustrating when schools closed or went to virtual learning; the mechanism to ensure all students had access to the internet and devices to do their work on fell short. I am pleased the district has not required COVID-19 shots for staff or students. With the information we have now, the best thing we can do is keep kids in school as much as possible.
Editor's note: Question 5 coming Saturday.
