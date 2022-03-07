Chesser: Many of the things happening in our world today have added to this motivation, and I have always wanted to get more involved with the schools and our community. My oldest is a senior at Joplin High School this year, and my youngest is in middle school. I feel like there is a need for more parental involvement in the schooling of our children, but not everyone can personally show up. I hope to be able to enable parents to have their voices heard in regards to how and what their children are being taught here in Joplin R-8.
Greenlee: I want to give back to the Joplin Schools and our community. As a proud alumni of Joplin with two daughters who attend Soaring Heights, I want to see the students of our district succeed and be a part of a generation that surpasses prior generations. My wife was a teacher at the high school and is now the instruction support and technology integration specialist there. I want the teachers, administrators and staff to know that they are being heard. The best way to help these things happen: Serve as a school board member. An outgoing board member, Sharrock Dermott, recently said, “We all need to be better.” I wholeheartedly agree with that. I am running to help the Joplin School Board be better.
Weaver: Serving on the facilities and bond committees for what became the Dover Hill Elementary project was an enjoyable experience. In that process, I was able to visit with and see our children and teachers at West Central and Columbia Elementary, both nearly 100-year-old buildings. Working with the many good people on that project including parents, teachers, administrators and community members was very rewarding. Seeing the faces of our children and teachers at the Dover Hill groundbreaking helped me to realize I wanted to be a part of helping all our children be afforded the best environment for learning.
Robertson: I am a conservative Christ follower from Joplin. I graduated from Joplin Schools in 2003, I have been married for 12 years, and have 3 children. I believe education and technology are the “silver bullet” to cure poverty and improve people’s lives. Over the past two years of attending school board meetings as an observer, I would like an opportunity to fill one of the open positions this spring. I can bring my passion to find ways to improve student outcomes through traditional means. and I can use my experience in the technology field to ensure we are using using technology effectively in the classroom.
