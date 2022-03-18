DeTar: As a lifelong resident, I have always appreciated that Joplin has midsize city appeal but with a small-town feel. We aren’t afraid to stand up for our beliefs and we aren’t above helping our neighbors.
Lawson: Joplin is home. While I am an advocate for keeping our young people here, I spent 30 years away thanks to the Navy. My family has lived in some of the world’s most beautiful places. While I would appreciate some palm trees, I have chosen Joplin. We have excellent employment opportunities, Missouri Southern State University, Ozark Christian College, Kansas City University School of Medicine and two very excellent hospitals. We have an increasingly vibrant community of art lovers. Be it Third Thursday or any local restaurant, I enjoy meeting the friendliest people. Joplin, indeed, is home.
Buck: I grew up in Joplin and my family taught us about our community and giving back to our community with our talent, time and finances, if possible. Could I have moved away and done better for myself? Possibly, but my heart is in Joplin, and I have always wanted to find ways to keep making Joplin better. But Joplin is a place that’s hard to describe with words to visitors. They just have to experience the loving, giving spirit of the people and the historical places to visit and the beauty and wonder we have all around us with nature. I love living in Joplin because it’s my hometown, and the people make it spectacular.
Evans: I have called Joplin home for around 20 years now, and have spent my other years living just outside of the city but commuting to Joplin for work, entertainment and to visit friends. Within the time that I have resided here, I grew to love Joplin. However, it wasn’t until May 22, 2011, that I truly felt a sense of unity and full-fledged connection with our great city and its residents. It was on that fateful day that a tornado dropped from the sky in our small Cedar Ridge neighborhood and struck our home at around 5:35 p.m., which led to one of the most devastating tornadic catastrophes that any city had to endure. It was over the coming weeks and months that a true sense of belonging, unity and love for Joplin arose as we witnessed a true test of our residents’ faith, love, compassion and unity between friends, neighbors and even complete strangers. The kindness and compassion were incredible, as it didn’t matter what race, religion, gender or ideology someone was. People showed true humanity and love for their neighbors. Since that time, I have become increasingly active in our community, continuously looked for ways to become a proponent for a vision of Joplin that continues to build on that foundation of compassion, in order to make our people increasingly unified and prosperous, our community safer, empowers our family-owned small businesses to become stronger and more successful, and defends the God-given constitutional rights of each and every one of our citizens of this incredible city.
Spencer: I have always loved that Joplin was a small and safe community with a strong faith in God and country. This brings us back to why I am running. Our city and our country are going down a dangerous path. We need to get our city back on the right track for safety and prosperity for generations to come.
Shaw: I like living in Joplin because in Joplin, at Ozark Christian College, is where I met my wife of nearly 60 years. It is where my son was born, and he and his wife have chosen to live, work and attend church. Over the years I have seen again and again our community come together to help one another and step up to the plate whenever needed to address the challenge we were facing. While we have a rich history, I see Joplin’s greatest years ahead, and I want to use the years I have left to help Joplin meet the potential we have. I am aware of the things in our city that are not right and need to be corrected, but I believe together we can and will make those needed adjustments. Not only do I like living in Joplin, I thank God for that privilege.
Farnham: The best part of Joplin is the people. The people of Joplin are quality people, and the people of Joplin deserve to be properly represented on the Joplin City Council.
Reid Adams: Joplin is a huge part of who I am. It is a city that is large enough to have a viable entertainment scene, a state university, a medical/dental school and an excellent network of parks and trails. It is small enough that people know each other and work together to ensure our success. The citizens care, as was illustrated by our response to the 2011 tornado. As I look around, I can see evidence of progress everywhere, and there are so many exciting developments in our near future.
Editor’s note: Coming next week will be five questions with candidates for the Carthage Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.