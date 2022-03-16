What are two of Joplin's most pressing needs, and how would you recommend they be addressed?
Editor's note: In this feature, we put five questions before Joplin City Council candidates. There are five candidates for three general seats: incumbent Doug Lawson, Josh DeTar, Brian Evans, Kate Spencer and Jon Thomas Buck. There are two candidates for the Zone 4 seat: incumbent Diane Reid Adams and challenger Mark Farnham. Zone 1 incumbent Gary Shaw is unopposed for reelection.
Reid Adams: I believe that the two most pressing needs facing the city are homelessness and the recruitment, training and retention of public safety personnel. Homelessness is a huge issue for the city, as it seems that this segment of the population is growing rapidly. I believe that our police and fire departments do the best that they can in order to keep these individuals safe, but it is overwhelming our resources. We currently have several private groups trying to provide assistance, but the efforts need to be coordinated and operated through a central office. The personnel shortages in our police and fire departments are critical. The shortage of police officers nationwide is reflected in our city. We have offered incentives for trained officers to join our department, but the effort has shown little response. Salaries seem to be the issue. We have to offer not only incentives for joining the force, but we also need to find a way to retain the trained and experienced officers. One way to do this is to allow experienced officers to transfer from the pension plan at retirement and join LAGERS without a penalty. We just cannot afford to lose all of this experience.
Farnham: Residents of Joplin have watched our homeless situation worsen over the last few years. I personally took a leadership role on my own as a founder of the Vita Nova Village project. With other concerned citizens, we have looked at more than 20 potential sites, explored financing options, investigated training opportunities, discussed rehabilitation options and are consulting with real estate agents, business leaders, construction companies, Joplin police and fire departments, and charitable organizations. This project is not just another failed effort to provide free housing for homeless people. This is instead a project for those who wish to become ex-homeless but might lack the training and resources to transition to a productive life. Our goal is to provide participation requirements, training opportunities and low-cost housing consisting of tiny homes with attainable rents. Part of the homeless situation is the availability of empty/abandoned buildings in which the homeless may start fires to stay warm, resulting in costly fire department responses and danger to the homeless people. We need to make sure that city codes are modernized and enforced, so that abandoned buildings can eventually be removed from the equation. It will take a community effort to address the homeless crisis in Joplin, but city government must play a key role in that effort. Fiscal responsibility is key for anyone participating in modern government. The new normal, if I may borrow the term, is complete transparency. We all have busy schedules, but when time permits, please take the opportunity to explore the Joplin city website. Try to find a detailed report of what is going on with your tax dollars. Clearly, improved transparency is needed.
Evans: Currently, Joplin’s most pressing issue is the crime and drugs that are now plaguing our city. With property crime now being more than double that of the state average, violent crimes being above the state average as well, and drugs now flooding our streets in record amounts due to the pipeline of drugs and human trafficking across the United States' southern border and up I-44, Joplin is being plagued with a growing criminal element and drugs that threaten our citizens, our families and our way of life. As a result, it is endangering our children's safety and lowering our citizens' quality of life. Simultaneously, our first responders like our police and fire departments are seriously underfunded, leading to a severe shortage of police officers to patrol our streets and to investigate crimes, firefighters working multiple shifts with lower pay, which is causing a major safety issue for our residents, and an increased risk to those who protect and serve our community. Drugs and the inability of our law enforcement to properly assist in the homeless issue have also created an epidemic, which has mushroomed into a crisis. Ultimately, to resolve this crisis, we need a coordinated effort of all stakeholders, including our law enforcement, private charities and organizations, all working in tandem to find a viable solution to the now-exploding safety and security crisis. The second most pressing issue is our city's economic recovery following the pandemic, the shutdowns, and now amid the growing economic crisis caused by our current leadership in Washington, D.C. Therefore, our city’s leadership needs to gather all stakeholders including small-business owners, business organizations, city leaders and planners, as well as others, in an effort to find ways to stave off the growing financial burdens for our local businesses and residents in order to protect jobs, safeguard our families and to grow our economy.
Buck: Joplin has several pressing needs. First, our first responders have to get a raise. It’s inexcusable that they have gone as long as they have with the pay they get. That needs evaluated and council needs to hear their concerns. Second, our city government system needs modernized and centralized for the benefit and use of the citizens. It’s something that would make everyone’s life a little bit easier, and who doesn’t need that these days?
Spencer: We have two pressing issues in the city of Joplin. First is our police funding. For years, our police have been overlooked and underfunded. They put their lives on the line for us daily, and we need to respect that sacrifice and pay them what they deserve. The lack of funding has caused us to be short of numerous officers and puts our whole city in danger. Our firefighters as well run into danger while we run away. It is of utmost importance to take care of those so crucial to our safety and subsequent security in our city. It shouldn't take tragedies like 9/11, our Joplin tornado or the horrific police shooting in our city to only then appreciate our police and fire personnel. Second is the homeless situation. We are a giving city but are now being overrun with an increasing homeless population. Homeless are even being sent here from other cities. That is unacceptable. There are numerous organizations in Joplin that provide those with basic needs like beds, food, etc. We need to develop ways of giving the homeless a hand up and not always a handout. We also need to keep other cities from sending their homeless here.
DeTar: The two most pressing issues I see are attracting and retaining a diverse workforce, and safety and security. We need to make Joplin attractive for all kinds of jobs to come and stay in Joplin. We need first responders, plumbers, carpenters, entrepreneurs, large businesses and small businesses. Name it, and we need it. We make Joplin more attractive by continuing to improve on quality-of-life amenities. We need to improve the appearance of some of our dilapidated neighborhoods to make them attractive for people to live in. Joplin has too much great history and heritage to see its buildings crumbling. I want Joplin to be a destination for the people that live here and also the people that don’t. Safety and security concerns were one of the top responses from residents on the listening tour and its survey the city completed last year. We need to be able to provide our police with competitive pay on a regional level so they have the ability to recruit new and experienced officers. We need to have parks security that can patrol the parks and partner with JPD to keep them safe and free of vandalism. Knowing that a community is safe is one of the best ways to make Joplin attractive to people and businesses thinking of coming to Joplin.
Lawson: Joplin is challenged to keep our young and talented youth at home when they finish school. Too many are unaware of the opportunities that exist right here. Joplin offers many opportunities for gainful employment by the many companies looking for skilled labor as well as the professional positions available to those with the appropriate education and drive. The schools, the city, the chamber and the area employers can be much more proactive in recruiting Joplin's best. Homelessness impacts the city in many ways. The visuals of those on the corners or those wandering the streets does not reflect well on Joplin. Safety is certainly a concern. Crime (usually minor) is hard on businesses and neighborhoods. The number of homeless in the city has increased dramatically. I have said that "the good thing about Joplin is that we take good care of the homeless." I have also said that "the bad thing about Joplin is that we take good care of the homeless." Many have come to Joplin because it is lucrative to do so. Serving alcohol to an alcoholic is not going to motivate that person to seek help in treating the addiction. In the same way, giving cash to the person on the corner doesn't motivate that person to seek the better life that is available. We have agencies in Joplin who have had significant success in providing counsel, discipline and hope leading to genuine success in life. I am in favor of cooperating with those agencies.
Shaw: Obviously there are many needs that deserve attention as soon as possible, and prioritizing them is important and a challenge. When I first became a council member, my predecessor advised me when dealing with alligators, “Feed those critters and then drain the swamp.” In other words, take care of the immediate problems and look for ways to make the situation better. Like other employers, we need to recruit and fill the open employee positions we have in order to meet the needs of our citizens. We also need to address our aging infrastructure and neighborhoods to keep our base solid and provide for future growth and needs. I believe that the current seated council has been working on these issues and has in place or at least ideas of how to achieve those goals.
Editor's note: Question 4 is coming Friday, with the fifth and final question coming on Saturday.
