What do you believe are the most important functions of city government?
Editor's note: In this feature, we put five questions before Joplin City Council candidates. There are five candidates for three general seats: incumbent Doug Lawson, Josh DeTar, Brian Evans, Kate Spencer and Jon Thomas Buck. There are two candidates for the Zone 4 seat: incumbent Diane Reid Adams and challenger Mark Farnham. Zone 1 incumbent Gary Shaw is unopposed for reelection.
DeTar: I believe there are many important functions of city government, but these are at the top of the list. It needs to provide its citizens with a good quality of life. That would include public safety through the police and fire departments, economic development to provide good paying jobs, having amenities such as parks, trails, entertainment centers and multipurpose facilities. These things can help increase our tax revenue by attracting people to come to Joplin to work, live, play, shop and eat. City government needs to efficiently and effectively use its tax dollars to meet the needs of the citizens and balance it with future growth. It needs to provide transparency in its use of those dollars to build trust and confidence with its citizens. I believe we need our leaders to listen to the residents. We must work together and alongside members of the community to identify needs and provide solutions. Leaders need to be objective to see different perspectives so we can find the best solutions possible.
Evans: The most important function of any government, including the city government, is to provide safety and security for its citizens. In fact, our front line of defense for our residents is our men and women in blue, with other first responders like the fire department and EMS providing a second layer of protection for accidents, and medical emergencies within our community, which openly showed its importance during the Joplin tornado. Secondly, a government like Joplin should ensure the quality of life for its citizens by maintaining our city's infrastructure, building and safety codes, as well as working to help enable outside organizations to prevent and effectively reduce homelessness, promote business growth and small-business startups, and work to provide activities that create an enticement for businesses, companies and people to relocate to Joplin.
Spencer: The government's moral responsibility is to listen and secure the people's safety, rights and ability to prosper. We have an obligation as citizens to ask the right questions and hold our elected officials accountable.
Lawson: The employees of the city of Joplin serve the citizens, providing for the safety and welfare of all who live here and work here. We promote the businesses and institutions that provide for our prosperity and health. From zoning to health and recreation, the government must focus on what is best for Joplin, recognizing that our residents will have needs and desires that are as diverse as our population. The City Council, in listening to the citizens, seeks to lead the city government in meeting needs by the most cost-efficient means possible.
Buck: The most important functions of city government are the inner workings of running the government, but I also believe one of our most important assets is our first responders. Protecting the citizens of Joplin is of the utmost importance, and we have to start with treating our first responders better than we have in the past. We would be in a world of hurt (or more hurt than we already are) without these heroes. A city government that doesn’t support their first responders will have high turnover and potentially poor service to those in need. These hardworking people need to be paid more — they deserve it.
Shaw: There are many functions of the city government, and each is designed to provide the needed services for its citizens while meeting those needs today and planning for future needs. Included in those present needs is the opportunity to work with and for our residents to resolve and address issues they might encounter.
Farnham: The most important function of city government is responsibility to the citizens of the city. Everything the city government does must have the people's wishes at the forefront at all times.
Reid Adams: The most important functions of city government are to be responsive to the citizens and to thoroughly study the issues in order to make wise decisions that will carry us successfully into the future.
Editor's note: Question 3 is coming Thursday, with subsequent questions running through Saturday.
