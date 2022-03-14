Why did you choose to run for City Council?
Editor's note: In this feature, we put five questions before Joplin City Council candidates. There are five candidates for three general seats: incumbent Doug Lawson, Josh DeTar, Brian Evans, Kate Spencer and Jon Buck. There are two candidates for the Zone 4 seat: incumbent Diane Reid Adams and challenger Mark Farnham. Zone 1 incumbent Gary Shaw is unopposed for reelection.
Lawson: Four years ago, I mentioned to someone active in politics that I was considering seeking a seat on the City Council. Her reply was, "Who are you mad at?" I did not then nor do I now have an ax to grind. There is not just one single issue that motivates me. I grew up in Joplin, graduated from Joplin Senior High School and Missouri Southern. I have been proud of my city and often boasted about Joplin during my years with the Navy. I genuinely feel a sense of duty and a desire to serve the community that has been a most important part of my life and the life of my family.
DeTar: I choose to run for City Council because I believe strongly in civic duty. I believe in helping lead the community I live in. I have been on the parks and recreation board since 2014. I served on the Proposition Renewal parks and stormwater sales tax committee and now on the Memorial Hall committee. I have seen the momentum Joplin has made in the last few years, and I want to be a part of keeping it going. The community has shown its willingness to help support itself and grow by renewing the stormwater tax and by passing the use tax. Those are both tremendous for the city of Joplin and its future. I want to help lead Joplin into that future.
Evans: I never imagined that I would run for political office. However, over the past few years, I watched as our leaders in Washington, D.C., waged war on our middle class, the poor, and on our men and women in uniform, such as the military and police. They left our borders wide open, which has led to drug and human trafficking at unprecedented levels. Even locally our leadership has misprioritized our city's needs by underfunding our police and fire, which has led to our property and violent crime rate outpacing the state of Missouri’s averages, and to drugs now flooding our streets in record amounts. Homelessness and panhandling are soaring, as other cities solve their crisis by purchasing their homeless a bus ticket to Joplin, which shifts the burden onto our taxpayers. I have repeatedly voiced my concerns to our City Council, but when our city failed to change direction and continued down the same path, I decided that the time for talk was over, and the time for action is now.
Spencer: I didn't grow up in a political family, but as I started to have children 10 years ago, politics and the direction of our country became very important to me. I have been very disheartened over the last few years with things on the national level. Frustrated at the news one day, I read a comment that Gen. Michael Flynn said, instead of getting upset, to get involved, and that change begins at the local level with school boards, City Council and committees. We are at a critical time to put our city and country back on the right track to ensure our children's future.
Buck: I chose to run for City Council because Joplin is my hometown and I truly care about Joplin and Joplin’s citizens. I care about the future of Joplin and where we are headed. I have ideas to help keep Joplin moving in the direction of progress without losing what makes Joplin so special: the hometown generosity and support the citizens provide to make you feel welcome. I would also like to see our city government spend more time listening to the citizens and their ideas and concerns. I’m not the same person I was a few years ago, but who is the same? We all need to grow to thrive, Joplin needs to continue to grow to thrive and I selflessly will do everything in my power to be sure Joplin thrives.
Reid Adams: I have always been interested in government, particularly local government, since my father was on the Joplin City Council 50 years ago. I have a minor in state and local government and was the 7th District educator on the team that wrote the government end-of-course exam that all Missouri high school students take. I want to use my time and talents to help Joplin be the best that it can be.
Farnham: Joplin needs a City Council that speaks for the residents of Joplin. The residents of Joplin are looking for financial transparency and accountability for their tax dollars. Joplin also has a significant homeless situation and underfunded police and fire. These issues need to be addressed without raising taxes.
Shaw: Many years ago, after learning that our city depended on volunteers on boards and commissions to provide the services needed to serve our citizens, I made a decision to find an area of service where I could give back to the community that had provided a place for me to live and enjoy life. After serving on various community boards and committees, I was encouraged by several to consider the council, so I decided in 2002 to seek a seat on the Joplin City Council. For the past 20 years, I have been blessed to serve the citizens of Joplin as a council member, and I look forward to continuing to do that if chosen to do so.
