What is your view on the proposal to renovate and expand Memorial Hall funded by property and personal property taxes?
Editor's note: In this feature, we put five questions before Joplin City Council candidates. There are five candidates for three general seats: incumbent Doug Lawson, Josh DeTar, Brian Evans, Kate Spencer and Jon Thomas Buck. There are two candidates for the Zone 4 seat: incumbent Diane Reid Adams and challenger Mark Farnham. Zone 1 incumbent Gary Shaw is unopposed for reelection.
Shaw: I have used Memorial Hall for several events in the past and have always respected it as a wonderful part of our past and hoped that it could and would be a part of our future. I have been on the council for 20 years, and for most, if not all, of those years the seated councils have tried to deal with the aging of that facility. There never seems to be enough funds to address the hall's needs. There are many of our citizens, including me, who would like to see it restored and used as well as maintain it as the memorial it was built for. While I am not an advocate of more taxes, I believe allowing its future to be considered by Joplin residents is the proper thing to do.
Spencer: I 100% stand with veterans. Freedom is one generation away from extinction, as Ronald Reagan stated. American citizens owe it to our upcoming generations to understand that sacrifice. The brave men and women who fight for our freedom need and deserve our utmost respect and a worthy memorial. I also can understand the desire to have a venue as a conference center and a venue for the arts. Right now, people are hurting, and people are struggling. We have just come through a pandemic that shut down businesses and our economy. Now we have increasing inflation hitting our wallets, and the war in Ukraine will only further increase our gas prices. Putting a $30 million bond on the ballot that will increase taxes on our community does not sound like the best timing. With inflation, what assurances would we have the prices to complete this project wouldn't skyrocket? We are in an unprecedented time and need to take all factors into consideration.
Evans: The Memorial Hall expansion is a quagmire that sadly has been created by decades of our city kicking the can down the road. It was originally built in 1925 and served as a war veteran memorial to honor the men and women who risked and gave their lives for our freedoms. Since its construction, it has been utilized by our veterans as a meeting hall and serves to remind us all of those who served. Unfortunately, over the years, it has not been fully maintained, and now requires an estimated $25 million to renovate the structure, and at least another $5 million to buy out properties to add parking, due to the city's decision to donate Memorial Hall’s only parking lot to Connect2Culture, which is now housing the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex. Now, the city is hoping to obtain the $30 million in funds through tax, and a proposed property tax increase of Joplin residents. Under normal circumstances, I can see it potentially passing, but due to the massive inflation on building supplies, soaring cost of homes, the lack of affordable housing, and the increasing burdens and financial strains on our middle class, poor and the growing aging population in Joplin who are on a fixed incomes, I feel that it makes the measure highly improbable that it will be able to pass. Therefore, if it doesn’t, our city leadership will need to get to work, dig into alternative options of financing, which wouldn’t adversely cause a financial strain for our local residents during our national economic downturn, and we need to include all stakeholders in all facets of the planning, especially ensuring the inclusion of our veterans in the process. I am a huge supporter of our men and women in uniform, especially those who have fought, bled and died for our nation, and they should have a major stake in the direction of the plans. It is always possible to find grants, but finding funding that leaves a cost that our residents can swallow will be the challenge. In addition, upon speaking to my father, a Vietnam veteran himself, as well as others who have served, there are potentially other options that may not only better benefit and show a greater sense of respect and honor for our heroes, but our community as a whole, including our local small businesses, hotels and our citizens. However, that is a discussion that will have to potentially be made following the outcome of the measure in the April 5 election.
Lawson: I believe that Memorial Hall is worth saving. Tearing down a building built by those who served our country in World War I would be a tragedy. The building is in much better shape than many think. The admittedly expensive renovation that is proposed will give our citizens a beautiful structure that will provide many options beyond the occasional concert or craft show. It will serve us well for generations. The voters will rightly be given the option to say yes or no. I say yes.
Buck: Memorial Hall is a historical part of Joplin and should be preserved. Anyone who grew up in Joplin has memories of being at Memorial Hall for some Sawyer Brown concert, prom or some event. But more importantly than that, Memorial Hall was built almost 100 years ago as a memorial to our patriotic men and women who lost their lives in war and for a place for those that came home from war to gather. The fact that we have been able to use it for so many purposes over these almost 100 years is a tribute to the patriotic people still living here. I stand by Memorial Hall and the renovation and expansion. It’s a piece of Joplin that is in each of our hearts, especially those that were treated there after the tornado when we used it as a makeshift hospital.
DeTar: The renovation and addition to Memorial Hall is vital to Joplin's long-term growth. This is an incredibly important step in the future of our community. The facility provides more than just a concert venue. It is a multiuse, multipurpose facility. It is a place that the parks and recreation department can use for programs and exercise classes. It can be used to host sporting events like pickleball, basketball and volleyball. It’s a meeting place for businesses and organizations. It can be used as an event center that will bring events back into Joplin that have left town because we don’t have a place that can host them, like the chamber's Business Expo. There will be something for everyone. It will complement the Cornell Complex, not be an extension of it. More importantly it will help support our downtown and the small businesses that operate there. There are over 800 parking spots within a block of Memorial Hall that make it easily accessible. Bringing in quality-of-life amenities is incredibly important when the workforce can choose to go anywhere; we want to attract them to come here and stay here. Bringing people and business to Joplin means our tax base grows, which means we have more revenue to use to meet more needs. I encourage everyone to go to www.joplinmo.org/memorialhall for more information on the project.
Farnham: I really appreciate those who want to keep Memorial Hall to pay respect to our veterans. At some point in the future, I think we might like to consider a lower-cost alternative that further enhances the honor we pay to our veterans. I look forward to seeing what the voters decide on April 5.
Reid Adams: My view on Memorial Hall is that it is a building that has long served the community and honored veterans, but its time passed. $30 million is a huge amount to invest in a building that will continue to deteriorate. I feel that we must find a way to honor our veterans. There is also a critical parking shortage around that building, especially in disabled parking. This would prevent many disabled and senior citizens from attending events there. I think the money would be better spent in developing a conference center, not necessarily in that location. The Eighth Street location could be turned into a memorial park honoring veterans, with a gazebo and picnic area.
Editor's note: The fifth and final question will be published on Saturday.
