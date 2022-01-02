In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Nick Edwards, Joplin's city manager, about 2021 and 2022.
1. What goals were you able to accomplish in 2021?
As far as accomplishments, 2021 was a year of great progress. Organizationally the city of Joplin was able to accomplish or nearly complete the following:
• Development of action plans to achieve Joplin City Council goals.
• Continued improvement of compensation for city employees.
• Completion of Memorial Hall study, Ewert Pool study, parks master plan and stormwater master plan.
• Renewal of 1/4-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
• Passage of use tax for action plan implementation.
• Development of management team values and goals, along with key action plans.
• Continued COVID-19 response through vaccinations, contact tracing, case investigations and testing.
• Transitioned to required state court software system.
• Migration to Voice over Internet phones.
• Continuation of migration to online building permits and business license options.
• Completed transit master plan, fiber and connectivity gap analysis for SMART City plan, Complete Streets plan, ADA transition plan and housing study.
• Completed fire resource allocation study.
• Supported 10-year remembrance of the 2011 EF5 tornado.
• Reconstruction of Runway 18-36 and new air service with dual hub connectivity to Chicago and Denver.
• Awarded and implemented trash and recycling contract.
I want to emphasize credit to the city’s management team, the mayor and council for these accomplishments.
2. What were some memorable moments for the city of Joplin in 2021?
What stands out to me from the past year are the dedicated people who served the community throughout the continuing pandemic. There is a special group of people in many organizations in the community who sacrificed their interests to make sure the community was served. This is what makes Joplin great and is the reason good things will happen in 2022.
3. How has Joplin changed over the past year?
As an organization, and what has changed over the past year, I believe we are becoming more proactive in our response to community issues. This is evident by the goal setting, visioning and planning efforts. I truly believe over the next five to 10 years that the citizens of Joplin will notice a significantly improved community.
4. How did the city of Joplin overcome challenges in 2021?
The past year wasn’t without challenges. Organizationally, the city has been challenged financially but was able to improve its financial condition by refinancing sewer debt and fully funding the public safety pension plan through proceeds from Proposition B. The city’s financial condition will continue to be a challenge as there is always an endless amount of issues to address but only a finite amount of resources.
5. What do you expect to see for the city of Joplin next year?
I expect to see more development and investment in our community in 2022.
In 2022, residents will be able to visually see a lot of development projects take shape. The community will be able to celebrate the new KCU dental school, the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, the new Dover Hill Elementary School and retail development at 32nd and Range Line Road.
The next few years stand to be some of the most significant in Joplin’s history. The American Rescue Plan Act and the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide an unprecedented amount of resources for Joplin. To take full advantage of these new resources, as a community, thoughtful planning will be necessary to ensure Joplin maximizes long-term benefits.
