The 5 Q's: Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley reviews 2020, previews 2021

Q: Looking back on the year 2020, what were some of the highlights for the city of Joplin?
A: 2020 has been a year full of opportunities and challenges. The two most significant highlights have been the hiring of a new city manager and the transition of our public safety employees from the city's public safety pension to Missouri's LAGERS pension.
Nick Edwards, our new city manager, took the helm on March 16, the same day the state and city entered into a shelter-in-place order. In his nine short months running the city, he has conducted a listening tour, managed the city through a very challenging chapter, become familiar with city staff and the community, and helped the City Council set goals for the future. Words cannot adequately express how proud I am of his work and how confident I am in his heart, character and ability.
After nearly two decades of financial instability, Joplin voters allowed the city to transition our public safety employees to a new pension system. The vote in November 2019 created the funds to complete that transition and ensure the retirement benefits for our more senior public safety employees and retirees. I viewed our underfunded pension as the city's greatest financial risk, and now with that transition started and largely completed in 2020, the city is in a much better financial position.
Q: How has Joplin grown stronger this year?
A: Joplin has grown stronger as an economic district. When COVID first presented itself, the city took preparatory steps to address any economic stress by cutting $1 million in 2020 expenditures. Thankfully, our revenues in 2020 never stumbled. Our 2020 sales tax revenue grew 1.4% compared to 2019. Our economic strength was improved by a low unemployment rate going into COVID, which is currently close to those low levels. New employers and employment expansions are creating a very resilient and thriving financial ecosystem in the Joplin area. COVID on a health level is daunting; I am very thankful that our local economy is finding many ways to win.
Q: What were Joplin’s biggest challenges in 2020?
A: Joplin's biggest challenges in 2020 were both driven by the COVID crisis. Our biggest challenges were the city's response to the novel virus and the apparent loss of civility in our divided community. After the tornado (in May 2011), there was great uncertainty, and the work required to rebuild was significant. There was a blessing that the vast amount of work was quite straightforward: protect the community, restore services, clear land, rebuild, to name a few of the parts of a very large campaign our community was charged to tackle. COVID is different, in my opinion.
I compare our fight against the virus to fighting a ghost — invisible, unpredictable, and simultaneously benign and lethal. As mayor and a City Council member, it has been a true challenge to know when to step on the gas and when to step on the brakes. I am proud of Joplin City Council for our willingness to openly tackle the tough decisions head-on and conduct ourselves in a conscientious and professional manner. With hindsight being 20/20, no pun intended, we can always look back and critique decisions. There were many things we could not control or predict, but we can always control how we conduct ourselves. In that regard, I am very proud of the work our council has completed.
2020 has been fraught with less civilized interactions. As we interact less face to face and move to more virtual communication, many lines have been drawn over face masks, virus danger, governmental response, politics in general and many more. The operative word that comes to my mind is "condemnation." I have many friends on both sides of any line that are good thinkers with genuine hearts. Our capacity to listen and appreciate differing views has eroded. Social media has escalated that erosion. Our country is founded on the free exchange of ideas and healthy discourse. We all need to reaffirm our commitment to those tenants of a free intellectual and loving society. Seek to understand. Judge less.
Q: What do you expect to see for the city of Joplin next year?
A: I expect COVID will leave the windshield and get in our rearview mirror. I expect our economy to downshift into a higher gear as we gain confidence. I expect our city manager will continue to step into his role with expanding confidence and understanding. I expect big development to continue in the city: the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, the new Jasper County courts building, the KCU College of Dental Medicine, etc.
I expect our citizens to slowly turn away from divisive devices and be present in a dynamic society. I expect city staff to bring City Council proposed action plans framed by the future goals council set on Nov. 30. I expect more of our local employers to continue to expand and new employers to join our community. I expect positive growth across the community.
Of the many things I am looking forward to in the upcoming year, I am most invigorated by the opportunity to look into the future and champion the change required to make Joplin a city our residents want and deserve. Over my six years on City Council, my energies have been invested into addressing challenges from the past. Underfunded pensions and tornado recovery are important issues to address, but it is hard to focus on the future when your vision is on the past. My last 16 months on City Council, serving as mayor, will be dedicated to championing a better city. We are great today. We can always improve.
Q: Do you have any goals you’d like to accomplish as mayor in 2021?
A: I expect our City Council to take bold steps in addressing the six goals we set in November. Those goals are: address declining neighborhoods, improve community appearance, reduce crime and improve public safety, address homelessness, create and grow resilient revenues to improve service levels and maintain infrastructure, and increase economic opportunity for all.
Rarely does any city council accomplish a task alone. The work we do generally spans years and therefore is entrusted from one council to another. My goal in 2021 is to start great work that is authentically worthy to pass on to future councils. I expect Joplin City Council to proactively address every one of our six goals individually in the upcoming year. As I author this report next year, I will view that progress as part of the assessment of my performance as mayor serving a great city council. The work ahead is great, both in size and significance, and we are going to need everybody's help.
As we look back on 2020, let us be encouraged by what we have overcome. As we look upon the coming year, let us be invigorated by what is possible. I am undauntedly confident that 2021 is going to be a great year for the city of Joplin.
Ryan Stanley is the mayor of Joplin.
