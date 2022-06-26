In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Julie Reams, of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
1. What are the details of the upcoming groundbreaking with MBL Development in Carthage?
This groundbreaking will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The new Senior Villa will be located on the northwest corner of Fir Road and Chapel Road in Carthage.
The Carthage Senior Villas Phase II will be located next door to the New Covenant Church and across from the Carthage Intermediate School.
2. Could you tell us more about this project?
MBL Development has made a significant contribution to the Carthage community by investing in this next phase of their development. This will certainly benefit the Carthage community by providing these 38 units that will be a benefit to seniors, complete with a community building for social activities, community kitchen and seating, exercise room and computer area.
This complex will be maintenance-free and will be available for those 55 and up. MBL Development has continued to invest in the community and has successfully competed their first phase that has been fully occupied since it opened in November 2018.
3. Why is this type of development needed in Carthage?
To have this type of housing development in our community is a great amenity that can be another option to those that may wish to downsize (or) to live in an area where they don’t have to worry about the daily upkeep, mow the yard or even snow removal.
This is an enhancement to the Carthage community and will complement the great quality of life that is offered throughout our wonderful city.
4. When is the project expected to be completed?
This development will remain under construction for the next several months with a planned opening date of summer/fall of 2023.
5. How many groundbreakings has the Carthage Chamber of Commerce had this year?
We have only had two major groundbreakings to date since January, but we have many more scheduled throughout the year that will add to our community and to those that visit Carthage.
