The 5 Q's: Karen Blakeslee discusses Food Safety Education Month

Q: What is the purpose of Food Safety Education Month?
A: The goal of Food Safety Education Month in September is to increase consumer education about their role in reducing foodborne illness. But food safety is important every day. Emphasis is put on adopting and practicing everyday methods to handle food safely and make those methods become habits. A safe food supply is the responsibility of all consumers, from farm to table.
Q: Why is it important to highlight food safety, especially during a pandemic?
A: In light of the pandemic, those who become ill from COVID-19 are at a higher risk of becoming ill from other means because of a weakened immune system. And on the other hand, if you become ill from a foodborne illness, that makes you susceptible to other illnesses. So it is a two-way street, and consumers need to be smart about what they can control, and that is handling food safely.
One of the most important steps is to wash your hands often, especially before handling food. Hand-washing is not a new concept and should be a habit for overall good health. Also, handling food safely and in a timely manner can also reduce food waste and reduce medical costs associated with foodborne illness. These days, who doesn’t want to save money?
Q: How can people practice food safety to prevent foodborne illnesses?
A: There are four steps consumers can do at every meal to prevent foodborne illness. They are:
• Clean: Wash your hands, utensils and surfaces often when you cook.
• Separate: Raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs can spread germs. Separate them from cooked food and fresh produce.
• Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure foods are cooked to an internal temperature that kills germs.
• Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods and leftovers within two hours. Chill within one hour if it’s above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Q: What are some common foodborne illnesses associated with poor food-handling practices?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the top five foodborne illness microorganisms include norovirus, salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter and Staphylococcus aureus. Many of these are linked to consumers not washing their hands. Others reasons include not cooking, holding or chilling food in a safe and timely manner.
Q: Where can people go to access additional information on Food Safety Education Month?
A: We have many food safety resources on our K-State Research and Extension Food Safety website at ksre.k-state.edu/foodsafety.
Karen Blakeslee is a longtime Kansas State University food safety specialist and coordinator of the university’s Rapid Response Center for Food Science.
