The 5 Q's: Katy Spencer previews drive-thru diaper distribution event

Q: What is the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks?
A: Diaper Bank of the Ozarks keeps babies healthy and happy by distributing diapers to partner agencies serving families in need throughout the Ozarks. Founded by Jill Bright (currently the volunteer executive director) in 2012, we have distributed almost 6 million diapers through over 100 partner agencies across the Ozarks reaching into Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
Q: What is the need for this organization in Southwest Missouri?
A: Diaper need is the inability to provide an adequate supply of clean, dry diapers. There are no government programs, such as (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or (the Women, Infants and Children program), that assist families with diapers.
Diaper need is not limited to just families in poverty. Many families who are employed struggle to meet the $80 to $100 monthly expense of keeping up a diaper supply for one child.
Nearly 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper need, which can lead to a choice between diapers and other basic needs such as food or shelter. This stress causes parents to stretch the time between diaper changes, which can lead to serious physical and mental health problems for both the baby and the parents. In the worst cases, the stress of diaper need can contribute to parental depression, anxiety and even child abuse and neglect.
Q: When is the next drive-thru diaper distribution in Joplin?
A: Our second diaper distribution will be held on Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last. We are thankful for the support Pastor Kenny and Calvary have given us to be able to help with diaper need in the Joplin area.
Families do not need to preregister and will receive two packages of diapers per child. We will have newborn to size 6 available until they run out.
Q: Beyond diaper distribution, what other programs does the diaper bank offer for residents?
A: Expanding past the Regional Diaper Distribution Program, we have two other programs. Our Cloth Diaper Loan Program allows families to apply, learn about and receive a free cloth diaper kit delivered straight to their door. We provide education via virtual classes to show families how to use and care for their cloth diapers. Cloth diapering can save families (and us) up to $2,500 from birth to potty training versus the cost of disposable diapers. If you are interested in using cloth diapers, please email cloth@dbozarks.org for more information.
We also have our Diapers for Daycare Program where agencies can enroll to receive diapers for their clients. Many people don’t know this, but a baby can be sent home from daycare without a proper supply of diapers. This program was created to help parents maintain their jobs by taking away that worry and need. We just partnered with Economic Security Corp.'s Early Head Start home base in the Joplin area with this program.
Q: How can residents get involved in the organization?
A: There are three main ways to get involved with Diaper Bank of the Ozarks.
• Financial support. As members of the National Diaper Bank Network, we have access to wholesale rates for diapers. We can make your cash gift go so much further. This is our primary need during the holiday season. If you would like to donate, please visit www.diaperbankoftheozarks.org/yearend.
• Diapers. Hosting a diaper drive can be a fun and easy way to spread awareness about diaper need and get a friendly competition going with your coworkers, church, family or friends.
• Volunteer. We are taking small groups of volunteers to come to our warehouse in Springfield and help us wrap diapers.
Please contact us at info@dbozarks.org if you have any questions about how you can get involved.
Katy Spencer is the development director for the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.