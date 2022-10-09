In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Kelsey Lawler, of the Pittsburg parks and recreation department.
1. The Pittsburg parks and recreation department recently built some new pickleball courts near Four Oaks Golf Course. Is pickleball really just a smaller version of tennis?
Yes. I like to say it is in between ping pong and tennis. It has similar rules to ping pong, just on a bigger scale.
2. Is the game easier to play than tennis?
The size of the court makes it easier to play. You can fit four pickleball courts inside a tennis court. People love that it is a slower version of tennis. It keeps people active, and it's something new and unique.
3. What kind of equipment do you need, and how expensive does it get?
You need a paddle and a ball, and that's really it, once you find a court and a partner. You can go on a lot of websites and find (equipment) ranging from $20 to $250 — there are already professional lines, and tons of varieties. There are two different versions of pickleballs, which look like wiffle balls, but are not — the outdoor one has more holes and the indoor one has fewer holes. It's all about how they cut through the air.
4. If you created the sport, would you have gone with the name "pickleball?"
I feel like "pickleball" sums it up. You can get stuck in a pickle just batting the ball back and forth, so I think I'd keep that name.
5. Are there plans for more courts in the future?
The sport is growing rapidly in popularity, so there is a possibility for more in the future.
