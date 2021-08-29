In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we’ll chat with Krista Asbell, of the Asbell Foundation.
1. What is the overall mission of the Asbell Foundation?
Our mission is to provide charitable support to local nonprofits and charities in Southwest Missouri and to enrich the lives of families in our communities. In the past, our largest fundraiser that we’ve done is the Asbell Foundation Community Christmas Dinner in Carl Junction. It’s a free dinner with dine-in, delivery and takeout options. It’s available to anyone and everyone.
We also do a lot for the Lafayette House and collect Halloween costumes for the children who are residents there. We also have a Gifts of Giving Christmas program, where we collect Christmas gifts for children who would go without. Something new we started doing last year was a Christmas Wish, where we go and help out a single-parent family with finances like a utility bill that needs paid or helping them get Christmas presents.
2. What’s the Asbell Foundation’s next fundraiser this year?
We’re going to have the Burnt House Rib Off and Cornhole Tournament from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9580 County Road 284 in Carl Junction. We will have a rib off smoking competition and then we’re going to have a cornhole tournament. We have some local celebrity judges to be our judges at the rib off.
The cornhole tournament is $50 for a two-person team. It will begin at 11 a.m. The rib off competition is donation-based. Judging for the rib off will begin at 4 p.m. There will also be the People’s Choice Award where you can get a plate for $3 and you can go around to each of the competing rib off teams, and they will be smoking something other than ribs like an appetizer or dessert. Then you cast your vote, and we will announce the winner of the People’s Choice Award at 4 p.m.
There will be food trucks like Bacon Me Krazy. Christine’s Vineyard will be there with wine slushies, and Smith Summer’s Snow for snow cones for the kids. We’ll also have a bounce house. We’re really trying to make this family-friendly for everyone to enjoy.
3. How much do you hope to raise with the rib off and cornhole tournament fundraiser?
We’re hoping to raise $1,500, which would cover most of the expense of the Christmas dinner and help us focus on expanding our Christmas Wish to help more single-parent families.
4. What will the fundraiser proceeds go toward?
All event proceeds will go to benefit the Asbell Foundation in order to serve more people at the Christmas dinner, Gifts of Giving and Christmas Wish. This is our first in-person fundraiser since the pandemic.
To register for the event, fill out an online registration form on the Asbell Foundation Facebook page. Individuals can register the day of the event.
5. Why is it important to the Asbell Foundation to host the tournament?
We are really about enriching our community and finding any way we can to create an opportunity for families to be together. We thought this would be a great way to raise funds and create a day of fun for families. The gate opens at 10 a.m., and we will be closing around 8 p.m.
