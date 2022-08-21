In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Lisa White, of College Heights Christian School.
1. Could you tell us about College Heights Christian School’s capital campaign?
We are purchasing Elevate the Game at 1107 N. Prosperity Ave. in Joplin and are currently raising funds with our capital campaign called “ALL IN.” Crossland Prosperity has purchased that for the school to take it off the market and give us time to host a capital campaign.
The goal with the multimillion capital campaign is to be able to purchase Elevate the Game to repay Crossland for having purchased it for us.
2. What is the Herzog Foundation, and how is it contributing to the capital campaign?
The Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation is a charitable foundation dedicated to catalyzing and accelerating the development of quality, Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and culture flourish.
College Heights has been partnering with the Herzog Foundation, and they do a lot of training and teaching to promote Christian education. We are lease-purchasing the gymnasium from Crossland Prosperity, and a $385,000 grant that we received from the Herzog Foundation will go toward the purchase.
3. Why is this facility a need for College Heights?
We were looking at putting a gym at our property that we’re at now, and the price tag for that would’ve been $7 million. We were able to purchase this facility with access to 27 acres for a third of that price.
We’ve been having to play basketball at Ozark Christian College, which has been kind enough to allow us to use their facility. All of our baseball and softball games take place at other locations because we’ve never had a facility to have a home field.
With this gym, our athletics will now have a home. Right now at College Heights, we don’t have a gymnasium large enough for our crowds to come and watch our school play basketball. It only seats about 175, and with the purchase of Elevate the Game, we could seat about 800 people, and it will give us a home field advantage.
4. In what ways do grants help College Heights fulfill its mission?
College Heights Christian School doesn’t get tax levies, and we’re not publicly funded. Everything that we do, like this project, we have to raise the funds ourselves. This grant will help us achieve extra things that we don’t typically get to do, like purchase this nice facility.
5. What does College Heights hope to accomplish with Elevate the Game?
Elevate the Game already has a gymnasium, so we’re able to play volleyball and basketball there. It also has baseball and softball fields. In the very distant future, we would like to put a soccer and football field out there as well.
