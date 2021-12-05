In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Lori Haun, of the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
1. What is the annual holiday window competition in Joplin?
Every year, Downtown Joplin Alliance hosts a friendly competition among the downtown businesses to see who has the most holiday spirit. Businesses decorate inside or outside, from just windows to entire buildings. This year’s theme is “Candyland Christmas,” and people have really gotten into it.
The public votes for their favorites in three categories via an online voting platform: best use of theme, most creative and best use of lights. Winners will be presented trophies on Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Joplin City Hall.
2. How many participants do you have signed up this year?
We have more than two dozen participating businesses, and the competition is stiff. Every year it seems we have more participation, as well as lots of other businesses who get into the spirit and decorate just for the fun of it.
3. When can shoppers start voting for their favorite window displays?
Voting started Nov. 18 and will go through Dec. 17. Voting can be accessed by scanning a QR code with a cellphone on a poster displayed at each participating business, on the Downtown Joplin Alliance Facebook page, or at https://forms.gle/Q6Az7wKFS3RppKYWA.
4. Where in Joplin can people view the window displays?
The competition is throughout downtown, with the farthest north participating business being Bruce’s Point of View at First and Main, all the way south to Social BTB at the Gryphon building at 11th and Main. Be sure to check out the side streets, as we have several participating on Wall and Joplin avenues as well.
5. What does the Downtown Joplin Alliance hope to achieve with this contest?
The decorating competition makes downtown look lovely and festive during a time when it’s so important to remember to spend your dollars locally. We hope that this simple attraction will bring folks downtown and get them to walk around and really see many of these hardworking entrepreneurs.
We have so many great offerings for holiday gifts downtown from books, tools, games, cookies, men’s and women’s clothing, decor, shoes, artisan work and much more. We want the lights and decor to bring people downtown to shop and support our small businesses. Plus, a little friendly competition is always good fun.
